Unifi’s Repreve yarn goes into Disney T-shirt line
Unifi Inc. said Friday that it has formed a partnership with The Walt Disney Co. in which the manufacturer’s Repreve recycled will be used in a retro Mickey & Co. T-shirt collection.
Unifi, based in Greensboro, said it has recycled more than 20 billion plastic bottles, which have been converted into yarns for apparel, upholstery and home-furnishings products.
The 1984 Mickey & Co. collection is available at www.shopdisney.com. It features individual T-shirts of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto, as well as designs with all of the characters.
Disney timed the release of the collection with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day in April before its amusement parks closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Disney’s new retro collection is a wonderful circular economy initiative that shows what can happen when kids of all ages recycle and give bottles a second life,” said Jay Hertwig, Unifi’s senior vice president of Global Sales and Marketing.
Richard Craver
Parkway Acquisition board OKs new buybacks
The board of directors of Parkway Acquisition Corp., the parent company of Skyline National Bank, said Friday that it has approved an expansion for its stock-repurchase plan.
The amendment allows for the repurchase of an additional 150,000 shares of common stock for a total of 350,000. To date, about 146,000 shares have been repurchased under the plan, which expires January.
Parkway, based in Floyd, Va., acquired a bigger presence in North Carolina in July 2018 when it spent $14.5 million to buy Great State Bank of Wilkesboro.
The deal gave Skyline branches in Boone, Wilkesboro and Yadkinville, and loan production offices in Lenoir and Shelby.
Parkway recently opened a branch at 119 Gaither St. in Mocksville, a former BB&T bank branch.
Richard Craver
Judge nixes bid to stop government coal sales
BILLINGS, Mont. — A federal judge threw out a lawsuit on Friday from a coalition of states, environmental groups and Native Americans that sought to revive an Obama-era moratorium against U.S. government coal sales on public lands in the West.
U.S. District Judge Brian Morris said President Donald Trump’s administration had fixed its initial failure to consider the environmental impacts of ending the moratorium.
The government released an analysis in February that said resuming coal sales would make little difference in greenhouse gas emissions over time, a contention critics said was flawed.
Opponents had argued that the analysis did not look closely enough at climate change and other effects from burning coal.
But Morris declined to weigh in on the accuracy of the administration’s conclusions. He said the February analysis was enough to fulfill the administration’s immediate legal obligations. Any review of whether it was flawed would require a new lawsuit, he added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.