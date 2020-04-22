Unifi names company veteran Ingle as CEO
Unifi Inc. said Tuesday that its board of directors has named Eddie Ingle as chief executive and as a board member, both effective July 1.
The Greensboro yarn manufacturer also said that Thomas Caudle Jr., its president and chief operating officer, plans to retire on June 27, 2021. Caudle will have worked for the company for more than 40 years at that point.
Ingle, 55, had worked in a management position for Unifi from 1986 to 2018, including as vice president of supply chain and global corporate sustainability officer. He left in 2018 to become chief executive for Indorama Ventures’ Recycling Group.
Richard Craver
Wells Fargo faces lawsuit over PPP lending patterns
Wells Fargo & Co., Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and US Bancorp have been sued in federal court in California by several groups of small businesses.
The banks have been accused of prioritizing large loans distributed as part of the COVID-19 pandemic rescue package, shutting out the smallest firms that sought money.
The four banks processed applications for the largest loan amounts because they generated the highest fees, rather than processing them on a first-come, first-served basis as the government promised, according to the lawsuits.
As a result, thousands of small businesses that were entitled to loans under the program administered by the Small Business Administration, known as the Paycheck Protection Program, were left with nothing, the plaintiffs said.
The banks have either declined to comment or in US Bancorp’s case said the lawsuits “are without merit.”
Bloomberg News
Culp expands use of facilities for medical fabrics
Culp Inc. said Tuesday it is expanding production of face masks to supply the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
It is producing non-medical grade, three-layer cotton masks — in accordance with FDA standards — at facilities in North Carolina and Haiti.
It also is producing and supplying face masks for consumers and health-care workers through its Culp Hospitality platform in Knoxville, Tenn., and through strategic partners in Vietnam that are now sewing face masks instead of upholstery fabric kits for the company.
Bedding covers and fabrics used for hospital beds are being made at its facility in North Carolina and Asian platform.
Certain lamination equipment and finishing capabilities are being done at facilities in Stokesdale and Canada for production of critical products for the health-care industry, including woven medical gowns.
Richard Craver
ZeekRewards receiver makes another distribution
The receiver for defunct ZeekRewards.com said Monday he has made a fourth partial distribution to victims of the Lexington-based Ponzi scheme.
Matthew Orso said his group mailed Friday more than 122,000 checks for a total distribution of $28 million.
ZeekRewards operated from January 2011 to Aug. 17, 2012 with global participation. At $939 million in assets with at least 2.2 million customers, ZeekRewards was one of the largest Ponzi schemes in U.S. history, federal prosecutors said.
As of March 31, the receivers have disbursed $375.4 million to eligible victims. “We have achieved a return of over 81% of each recognized claim,” Orso said.
“I intend to make one final, smaller distribution at the close of the receivership,” Orso said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.