Unifi CEO Ingle began new duties June 15
Unifi Inc. said in a regulatory filing last week that its next chief executive, Edmund Ingle, started his job on June 15, rather than July 1 as was announced when he was hired April 21.
The Greensboro yarn manufacturer said Thomas Caudle Jr., its president and chief operating officer, plans to retire on June 27, 2021. Caudle will have worked for the company for more than 40 years at that point.
Ingle, 55, had worked in a management position for Unifi from 1986 to 2018, including as vice president of supply chain and global corporate sustainability officer. He left in 2018 to become chief executive for Indorama Ventures’ Recycling Group.
The filing indicated that Ingle received June 15 an award of options to purchase shares of the company’s common stock having a grant date fair value of $330,000 and restricted stock units having a grant date fair value of $670,000. His annual salary was set at $675,000.
Richard Craver
Primo Water adjusts revenue forecast upward
Primo Water Corp. said Monday it has raised its revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook for the first half of fiscal 2020.
Primo projects revenue from continuing operations in a range of $915 million to $935 million, up $10 million in each end. It also projects adjusted EBITDA in a range of $140 million to $145 million, compared with previous guidance of $140 million.
The projections include the Legacy Primo business and exclude S&D Coffee and Tea, which is included in discontinued operations.
Primo has repaid $100 million of the $170 million drawn from its revolving credit facility in March. Primo said it has $264 million in liquidity, including $165 million in cash.
Primo said last week it has been named to the Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of the Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution. The listing takes effect June 29 and remains in effect for a year.
Richard Craver
Hooker Furniture’s Toms plan to retire as CEO
The board of directors for Hooker Furniture Corp. said Friday that Jeremy Hoff will take over as chief executive on Jan. 31 following the retirement of Paul Toms Jr. after 21 years in the post. Toms will remain as chairman.
Hoff, 46, joined the company in 2017 and currently serves as president of Hooker Legacy Brands.
Hoff will become not just the fourth chief executive in the manufacturer’s 96-year history, but also the first non-family member at the helm.
Toms, 66, is a grandson of Clyde Hooker Sr. who founded the company in 1924. Clyde Hooker Jr. led the company from 1960 to 2000.
Richard Craver
Davie, Rockingham gain federal block-grant funding
Two Triad economic-development projects have received a combined $2.47 million in federal community-development block-grant funding, according to the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority.
Rockingham County will receive a $2.3 million grant to support the construction and installation of two pump stations and related sewer infrastructure in the Stokesdale area. The infrastructure will help provide sewer service to Ontex, which has pledged to create up to 403 new jobs in the county by 2025. A total of 204 jobs and an investment of $96.5 million are tied to the grant.
Mocksville will receive a $175,000 grant to support a sewer-line extension to a site near Interstate 40 where Special Event Services is expanding its operations. The company expects to create 14 jobs and invest $8.85 million in the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.