Uber vows to keep fighting California labor bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers confronting the changing definition of work approved sweeping legislation Wednesday designed to give many contract workers new pay and benefit protections, but tech giants Uber and Lyft vowed to keep fighting the changes, possibly by bankrolling an expensive fight on the 2020 ballot.
The measure heading to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines a three-part test that makes it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors who are not entitled to minimum wage and benefits like workers compensation.
Uber has argued that forcing its drivers to become employees would upend a business model that is built on flexibility. General counsel Tony West suggested to reporters that the ride-hailing company won’t start treating its workers as employees come Jan. 1, instead defending its model if it faces legal challenges.
China keeps penalties on pork, soy, eases others
BEIJING — China on Wednesday announced it will exempt American industrial grease and some other imports from tariff hikes in a trade war with Washington but kept in place penalties on soybeans and other major U.S. exports ahead of negotiations next month.
The move applies to raw materials for farmers and factories, suggesting Beijing wants to limit damage to its slowing economy from the fight with President Donald Trump over trade and technology.
It adds to indications that both sides might be settling in for extended conflict even as they prepare for talks in Washington aimed at ending the dispute that threatens global economic growth.
Hong Kong stock exchange swoops in for London rival
LONDON — The Hong Kong stock exchange wants to buy its London counterpart to create a $70 billion-company, a bold move that faces significant hurdles.
There are doubts about the Chinese government’s potential influence, and about a deal the London exchange is already involved in. The London Stock Exchange said Wednesday it would consider the cash-and-shares offer which values it at 29.6 billion pounds ($36.6 billion).
U.S. stocks notch gains as China eases trade tensions
NEW YORK — Stocks notched broad gains on Wall Street Wednesday as investors drew encouragement from China’s move to exempt some U.S. products from a recent round of tariffs.
Technology, health care and communication services stocks powered much of the rally. Investors also continued to favor smaller-company stocks. Bond yields rose. Oil prices fell. The benchmark S&P 500 index, which had been essentially flat since Friday, is on track for its third straight weekly gain.
The S&P 500 rose 21.54 points, or 0.7%, to 3,000.93. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 227.61 points, or 0.8%, to 27,137.04. The Nasdaq picked up 85.52 points, or 1.1%, to 8,169.68. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks climbed 32.72 points, or 2.1%, to 1,575.71.
