Microsoft expanding in N.C., will hire hundreds
CHARLOTTE — Microsoft Corp. is expanding its North Carolina footprint by hiring new workers to build out its engineering and quantum computing businesses.
The software maker and Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Friday that the $23 million expansion in Charlotte aims to create 430 new jobs by 2023.
The Redmond, Wash.-based company could receive $8.5 million in state incentives over time if its meets job-creation and investment goals. A state panel awarded an incentives deal to Microsoft minutes before Microsoft executives and Cooper unveiled the expansion at a Charlotte event. The state Commerce Department says North Carolina won out over competing offers from Irving, Texas and Fargo, N.D.
Microsoft already has 1,400 employees in North Carolina, with 1,150 in Charlotte. Average salaries for the new jobs could reach almost $99,000.
U.S. budget deficit hits nearly $1 trillion
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration reported a river of red ink Friday.
The federal deficit for the 2019 budget year surged 26% from 2018 to $984.4 billion — its highest point in seven years. The gap is widely expected to top $1 trillion in the current budget year and likely remain there for the next decade.
The year-over-year widening in the deficit reflected such factors as revenue lost from the 2017 Trump tax cut and a budget deal that added billions in spending for military and domestic programs.
Forecasts by the Trump administration and the Congressional Budget Office project that the deficit will top $1 trillion in the 2020 budget year, which began Oct. 1. And the CBO estimates that the deficit will stay above $1 trillion over the next decade.
700 jobs planned for closing Va. furniture plant
DANVILLE, Va. — A manufacturer of work vans used by package delivery companies and other businesses plans to employ 700 workers at a Virginia IKEA furniture plant slated for closing.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s office said Friday that Morgan Olson LLC would move into the nearly 1-million-square-foot site that IKEA planned to close in December, cutting 300 jobs.
Step vans built by Sturgis, Mich.-based Morgan Olson are used to deliver online purchases to locations across North America.
The vehicles also deliver newspapers, baked goods, snack foods and rented uniforms.
Virginia agencies are agreeing to provide $8.2 million in grants in addition to tax breaks.
The Associated Press
