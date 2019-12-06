Twin Peaks restaurant property sells for $1.83M
The Twin Peaks restaurant property off Hanes Mall Boulevard in Winston-Salem has been sold for $1.83 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer of the 1.78-acre property is NADG NNN TP (Win-NC) LP, an affiliate of NADG NNN REIT Commercial Real Estate of Dallas.
The seller is Faison-Logan North LLC of Charlotte. The sale was completed Thursday.
Richard Craver
Hooker Furniture’s profit down on sales slump
Hooker Furniture Corp. reported Thursday a 58% decline in third-quarter net income to $3.92 million.
Diluted earnings fell 46 cents to 33 cents.
Sales dropped 7.8% to $158.2 million, while cost of sales was down 4.3% to $129.8 million.
“Our lower third quarter sales and earnings were impacted by significantly higher chargebacks and reduced volume from a single large retail customer at Home Meridian,” Paul Toms Jr., Hooker’s chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
“The lingering effects of 25% tariffs on finished goods and component parts imported from China, along with spotty retail demand that has continued through the first nine months of the year, also negatively affected our performance.”
Hooker’s board of directors declared Friday a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share. The dividend is payable Dec. 30 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 16.
Credit card use jumped in October
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumers ramped up their credit card spending in October.
The Federal Reserve said Friday that total consumer borrowing rose in October by a seasonally adjusted $18.9 billion, up from a September increase of $9.6 billion.
It was the biggest increase in borrowing in three months and was driven by a jump in use of credit cards.
Borrowing in the Fed’s category that includes credit cards rose by $7.9 billion, which followed a small $187 million increase in September and an actual decline in August.
The category that covers auto loans and student loans increased by $11 billion, up from a gain of $9.4 billion in September.
Consumer credit is closely watched for indications that people are willing to keep borrowing to finance their spending.
Consumer spending accounts for 70% of U.S. economic activity.
The expectation is that consumer spending will remain a driving force in the economy’s expansion, helping offset weakness in such areas as business investment.
Consumer spending has been the standout performer for the U.S. economy this year, helping to cushion shocks from a decline in business investment attributed to the uncertainty caused by trade wars and weaker global growth.
The Associated Press
