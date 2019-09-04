Truliant names Gray as Triad commercial market exec
Truliant Federal Credit Union said Tuesday it has named Robert Gray as Triad commercial market executive for its new operations in Greensboro.
The lending office is set to debut by the end of 2019 at 600 Green Valley Road in Friendly Shopping Center.
Gray will be responsible for managing all business-loan portfolios in the Triad.
The commercial lending team will focus on building business relationships and meeting credit needs in commercial and owner-occupied real estate, operating lines of credit, debt refinancing and restructuring, and SBA 7a/USDA government guarantee programs.
Gray most recently served as Greensboro market president at HomeTrust Bank of Asheville.
Richard Craver
Burlington plans Friday opening for 2nd local store
Burlington, a national off-price retailer, will open its second Winston-Salem store at 8:45 a.m. Friday in the former Toys “R” Us space in Silas Creek Crossing at 3200 Silas Creek Parkway.
The first 500 customers will receive a Burlington tote.
Burlington store departments feature daily shipments of women’s dresses, suits, sportswear, juniors, accessories, menswear, family footwear and children’s clothing.
Store hours will be 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. The store has 65 employees.
Zaremba Group, owner of Silas Creek Crossing, acquired the 45,131-square-foot storefront at the Toys R Us auction in August 2018 following the closing of the toy-store chain in late July 2018.
Burlington also has Triad stores at 7770 North Point Blvd. in Winston-Salem and 3022 High Point Road in Greensboro.
Richard Craver
Thomasville property sells for $640,000 to Tenn. group
A vacant one-acre property on Liberty Drive in Thomasville has been sold for $640,000 to a Tennessee commercial real-estate company, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The property is next to a Sheetz convenience store at 1810 Liberty Drive.
The buyer is Hutton Thomasville NC ST LLC, an affiliate of Hutton, based in Chattanooga, Tenn.
The sellers are Tamara and Steven Nooe, and Sarah Wilson, all of Archdale. The sale was completed Thursday.
Richard Craver
Toll Brothers closing Triangle offices
Toll Brothers Inc., a luxury residential construction company, said Friday it plans to close an office in Raleigh and Wake Forest, according to a WARN Act notice filed with the N.C. Commerce Department.
The closing of the Brier Creek Country Club office at 9400 Club Hill Drive in Raleigh affects 117 employees. The closing of the Hasentree Club office at 1200 Keith Road in Wake Forest affects 93 employees.
Toll said there appears to be a buyer of the operations, which was not named. Toll is based in Horsham, Pa.
Richard Craver
Transportation company plans Rocky Mount facility
FFE Transportation Services, a temperature-controlled carrier, said Tuesday it will create 96 new jobs in Rocky Mount as part of making a $4.7 million investment in a new service center.
The Rocky Mount location will serve the mid- and South Atlantic regions of the United States.
The average annual wage is projected at $51,356. By comparison, the annual wage in Nash County is $39,515. The company has been made eligible for up to $760,000 in performance-based incentives from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.
Richard Craver
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.