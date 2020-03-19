Truliant makes changes due to COVID-19 pandemic
Truliant Federal Credit Union said Wednesday it is making several changes to its branch network related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The credit union is suspending Saturday business hours for all branches.
Beginning Monday, some branches will operate under normal hours, some will offer drive-thru services only, and some branches will close.
In Forsyth County, the Hanes Mall and North Point branches will be open with normal operating hours. There will be drive-thru service only at Clemmons and downtown Winston-Salem branches. The Kernersville branch is closed until further notice.
Richard Craver
Two credit unions shift to drive-thru transactions
State Employees’ Credit Union and Allegacy Federal Credit Union said Wednesday that they will handle customer transactions through branch drive-thru lanes only beginning Thursday in response to COVID-19 pandemic.
Members who need to access safe deposit boxes, drop off tax return information, or inquire about a loan should call the branch to schedule an appointment.
Richard Craver
Spring High Point Market switched to June 12-14
The spring High Point Market — the larger of the two semiannual trade shows — will be reduced to three days and held on June 12-14 rather than April 25-29.
Market officials said last week the trade show would be delayed after Gov. Roy Cooper advised large events be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The condensed market will likely include minimal programming, keeping the focus on appointments and sales meetings within the showrooms, the authority said in the release.
Lee Newspapers
22nd Century discloses pay for former executives
22nd Century Group Inc. reported in a regulatory filing Tuesday that Michael Zercher, its president and chief operating officer, made $290,549 in salary in fiscal 2019.
It was Zercher’s first time being listed as a top-five executive.
Zercher received a $450,000 bonus, stock awards valued at $271,393 on the day they were awarded and total compensation of $1.01 million.
Clifford Fleet, who stepped down as president and chief executive in December, made $303,442 in salary and total compensation of $514,118.
Henry Sicignano III, who stepped down as president and chief executive in July, was paid $267,746 in salary and total compensation of $558,186.
John Brodfuehrer, former chief financial officer and treasurer, was paid $188,437 in salary, a $100,000 bonus and total compensation of $484,122.
Thomas James, former general counsel and secretary, was paid $222,196 in salary and total compensation of $427,848.
Richard Craver
