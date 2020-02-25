Truist wants permission to delay lawsuit response

Truist Financial Corp. has requested permission from a federal judge to delay from Friday until April 3 its response to the latest Truliant Federal Credit Union legal filing in a trademark-infringement lawsuit.

Truliant filed its complaint June 17 against BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc., which combined to form Truist on Dec. 7. Truist’s headquarters is in Charlotte and its community/banking hub in Winston-Salem.

Truliant has narrowed the focus of its complaint to the usage of the “Tru” prefix in the Carolinas and Virginia marketplaces that it shares with the nation’s sixth-largest bank.

Truliant’s latest request, submitted Feb. 11, asks a federal judge to halt the process. Truliant has agreed to support Truist’s motion to extend its response.

Richard Craver

Wake Forest medical school forms partnership

Wake Forest School of Medicine announced Wednesday it has formed a partnership with Fluree PBC, a blockchain-backed data platform-management group based in Innovation Quarter in downtown Winston-Salem.

Founded in 2016, Fluree is a software company that offers a database technology. Brian Platz and Flip Filipowski are the company’s co-founders and co-chief executives.

The school’s Center for Healthcare Innovation is working with Fluree to create a data integration and review tool aimed at spurring health-care innovation.

Examples include: integrating data from multiple sources quickly; maintaining the data’s integrity and origin; and understanding the relationships between the different data types more efficiently through advanced visual analytics and graph database technology.

Richard Craver

Thomasville project gains $230,000 state rural grant

An economic-development project in the Randolph County portion of Thomasville has received a $230,000 state Rural Infrastructure Authority grant, the N.C. Commerce Department said Tuesday.

The grant awarded to the county will go to help pay for the expansion of a building where Lawrence Industries Inc. plans to open injection molding production.

The company makes hardware for windows. It plans to add 15,000 square feet to the existing facility, creating 29 jobs and spending $2.44 million on capital investments.

Richard Craver

Furniture manufacturer plans plant closing in May

A furniture manufacturer in Burnsville, Hickory Springs Manufacturing Co., has informed the N.C. Commerce Department that it plans to close its plant by May 6, eliminating 65 jobs.

The company, based in Hickory, filed a WARN notice Monday. It said the plant closing will begin April 23 and conclude May 6. The company did not provide a reason behind the plant closure.

Richard Craver

