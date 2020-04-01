Truist gains another three weeks to reply to lawsuit
Truist Financial Corp. has received permission from a federal judge to delay from Friday until April 24 its response to the latest Truliant Federal Credit Union legal filing in a trademark-infringement lawsuit.
Truliant filed its complaint June 17 against BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc., which combined to form Truist on Dec. 6. Truist’s headquarters is in Charlotte and its community/banking hub in Winston-Salem.
Truliant has narrowed the focus of its complaint to the usage of the “Tru” prefix in the Carolinas and Virginia marketplaces that it shares with the nation’s sixth-largest bank.
Truliant’s latest request, submitted Feb. 11, asks a federal judge to halt the rollout of Truist marketing and signage. Truliant has agreed to support Truist’s motion to extend its response.
The delay request was agreed to by Truliant and recognizes the effect of the COVID-19 virus on proceeding with completing the discovery period.
Home furnishings orders increased in January
Orders placed with home-furnishings manufacturers were at $2.28 billion in January, up 2% from a year earlier, according to a monthly survey released Tuesday by Smith Leonard PLLC, a financial-services company in High Point.
However, orders were down 0.2% from $2.29 billion in December.
About 50% of survey participants had a year-over-year increase in orders during January.
By comparison, home-furnishings retail sales were at $9.95 billion in February, up 3.7% from a year ago, the U.S. Commerce Department reported. Sales fell 0.4% from January.
Of course, home furnishings sales are expected to have fallen drastically in March when the local and statewide stay-at-home orders.
Businesses may get COVID-19 relief loans as soon as Friday
NEW YORK — Small businesses seeking loans through the government’s $2 trillion coronavirus relief package could receive money as soon as Friday. That prediction came Tuesday from senior administration officials who spoke to reporters about details of the loan program.
Companies will be able to submit applications on Friday. With an approval process that’s been stripped down from the one used for traditional business loans, money can be available to companies the same day.
The loans are available to small businesses ranging from sole proprietors and freelancers to companies with up to 500 employees.
Disputed Canada-US oil pipeline work to start in April
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Canadian company says it plans to start construction of the disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline running from Canada through the U.S. Midwest in April after lining up customers and money.
The project is bitterly opposed by environmentalists and some American Indian tribes. Calgary-based TC Energy says the provincial Alberta government will invest $1.1 billion to cover construction costs through 2020. The company plans to begin at Montana’s border with Canada.
