Truist appoints High Point native to executive team
Truist Financial Corp. said Tuesday it has named Kimberly Moore-Wright, its chief human resources officer, to its executive management team, effective immediately.
Moore-Wright, a High Point native, was with legacy BB&T Corp. for 24 years before the bank acquired SunTrust Banks Inc. in December.
She began her current duties in 2019 after serving as the leader of BB&T’s marketing and advertising group for three years.
“As one of our most trusted leaders, Kimberly has led our human-resources department through considerable changes and challenges, including an on-going merger integration, a global health crisis and a period of social unrest in our country,” Kelly King, Truist’s chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
As part of the new reporting structure to elevate the areas of human resources and inclusion and diversity, both Moore-Wright and Ellen Fitzsimmons, chief legal officer and head of enterprise diversity, will report directly to King.
Richard Craver
Home furnishings orders tumble 61% in April
The closing down of most home-furnishings retail stores in mid- to late March contributed to a 61.4% year-over-year decline in orders in April to $884 million, according to a monthly survey released Tuesday by Smith Leonard PLLC, a financial-services company in High Point.
Orders were down 50.7% from $1.79 billion in March.
All survey participants reported a year-over-year decrease in orders during April.
For example, home-furnishings retail sales were at $7.22 billion in May, down 17.9% from a year ago, the U.S. Commerce Department reported. Sales, however, were up 90% from April.
Ken Smith, the firm’s director of furniture services, said that “we expect a significant decline again in the May results but not as severe as in April.”
“On the better news front, from our conversations, most have felt that business has come back somewhat better than expected. While not necessarily back to normal, at least they seem to be back to levels that can be dealt with.”
Richard Craver
Stocks close out best quarter since 1998
Wall Street capped its best quarter since 1998 Tuesday with more gains, a fitting end to a stunning three months for investors as the market screamed back toward its record heights after a torrid plunge.
The S&P 500 climbed 1.5%, bringing its gain for the quarter to nearly 20%. That rebound followed a 20% drop in the first three months of the year, the market’s worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis. The plunge came as the coronavirus pandemic ground the economy to a halt and millions of people lost their jobs.
“It’s the first time you’ve had back-to-back (quarters) like this since the 1930s,” said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird. “It’s pretty unprecedented.”
The whiplash that ripped through markets in the second quarter came as investors looked beyond dire unemployment numbers and became increasingly hopeful that the economy can pull out of its severe, sudden recession relatively quickly. The hopes looked prescient after reports during the quarter showed that employers resumed hiring again and retail sales rebounded as governments relaxed lockdown orders meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The Associated Press
