Wake Forest part-time MBA program ranked 18th
U.S News & World Report said Tuesday it has ranked the part-time MBA program at Wake Forest University School of Business as No. 18 in the country.
Wake Forest retained its top spot among North Carolina business schools for the 11th consecutive year.
The publication surveyed 291 part-time MBA programs for the 2020 rankings.
The publication weighs student metrics such as work experience, GPA, and GMAT test scores, in addition to the level of focus a school places on its part-time MBA program and program perceptions from peer schools across the nation.
Other N.C. business schools ranked in the top 100 are UNC Charlotte at No. 51, N.C. State at No. 63, Elon University at No. 67 and UNC Greensboro at No. 96.
Richard Craver
Truist announces COVID-19 philanthropic assistance
Truist Financial Corp. said Tuesday that the Truist Cares initiative has pledged $25 million in philanthropic support in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds will go to support basic needs, medical supplies and financial hardship across the nation.
Truist is donating $1 million each to the CDC Foundation and Johns Hopkins Medicine through the Truist Charitable Fund.
The Truist Foundation will donate $3 million to local United Way organizations to fund community-based programs and support services that provide basic needs, such as broadband access, food banks, elderly services and small businesses.
The fund also may include assisting with sponsorship partners in supporting hourly workers affected by postponed or cancelled sports and entertainment events.
Besides the $25 million pledge, Truist said it is: providing payment-relief assistance for clients on consumer loans, personal credit cards, business credit cards and business loans; temporarily waiving ATM surcharge fees; and providing 5% cash back when BB&T and SunTrust consumer credit-card holders use their credit card for qualifying purchases at grocery stores and pharmacies through April 15.
Richard Craver
Local Hertz Rental Car site sells for $1.89 million
The Hertz Car Rental property at 2731 Peters Creek Parkway has sold for $1.89 million to a Charlotte group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday. The sale was completed Friday.
The buyer is Player Family Associates LLC, while the seller is Doc Property Management LLC of Matthews.
The property is on 0.61 acres with an 8,838-square-foot building.
Richard Craver
Pinnacle branches shift to drive-thru service
All Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. branches in the Triad will begin Wednesday serving clients exclusively through the drive-thru window.
Branch interiors will be closed until further notice. Appointments for urgent in-person needs can be accommodated.
Branches without a drive-thru are being closed as well. Some branches without a drive-thru have a drop box where deposits will continue to be accepted.
Richard Craver
First Bancorp board declares 18-cent dividend
The board of directors for First Bancorp has declared an 18-cent cash dividend on its common stock.
The dividend is payable April 24 to shareholders registered as of March 31.
Richard Craver
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.