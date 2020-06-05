Triad groups launch job-search website
A coalition of Triad civic and economic groups launched Thursday a new regional job search and talent-attraction website, www.FindYourCenterNC.com,
The website debuted with listing more than 8,000 job openings in the Triad.
The site was developed by the Piedmont Triad Regional Council, with extensive stakeholder input from economic development, tourism, business and education leaders from across the region.
The website features a cost-of-living calculator and an option to search for jobs by desired commute time.
For employers, the tool serves as a real-time resource for potential employees looking to relocate to the region.
Richard Craver
Unifi reaches 20 billion goal on recycled plastic bottles
Unifi Inc. said Thursday it has exceeded the 20 billion mark for using recycled plastic bottles in its Repreve yarn fiber products.
The Greensboro manufacturer, which has its largest production plant in Yadkinville, set the 20 billion goal in 2017.
To put the milestone into context, 20 billion single-serve plastic bottles can physically circle the earth 100 times or fill the Empire State building more than 13 times.
The milestone is the equivalent of keeping 156 plastic bottles per U.S. household out of the landfill.
Repreve yarns have been used in apparel, upholstery, automotive and industrial applications. The products have been the primary reason for Unifi’s financial and production rebound from the Great Recession.
Unifi has expanded the recycled bottle goal to 30 billion by the end of 2022.
Richard Craver
Food Lion plans to buy 62 Bi-Lo/Harveys stores
Food Lion said Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement to buy 62 Bi-Lo/Harveys supermarket stores in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia from Southeastern Grocers.
The stores will remain open as Bi-Lo and Harveys Supermarket until the transaction is complete, which is expected to take place over a staggered period from January to April pending regulatory approval and customary closing requirements.
If the transaction is completed, Food Lion would have nearly 700 stores in those three states.
Food Lion expects to hire or retain more than 4,650 associates to serve customers at the 62 stores. Food Lion will be served by ADUSA Distribution LLC through the Mauldin, S.C., distribution center once the transaction is complete.
Richard Craver
La-Z-Boy closing Miss. plant, eliminating 850 jobs globally
La-Z-Boy Inc. said Thursday that it is closing its Newton, Miss., upholstery plant as part of reducing its global workforce by 10%, or by 850 corporate, production and retail employees.
Production will be shifted to the company’s plants in Dayton, Tenn., Neosho, Mo., and Siloam Springs, Ark.
The Newton plant has about 300 employees and comprised 10% of the La-Z-Boy business upholstery production. It makes La-Z-Boy recliners, motion sofas and high-leg recliners.
The Newton-based integrated internal supply functions, with 170 employees, will remain in operation.
La-Z-Boy expects to incur $5 million to $7 million in one-time pre-tax charges in fiscal 2021, most taken in the first quarter.
Richard Craver
Hooker Furniture board declares 16-cent dividend
The board of directors for Hooker Furniture Corp. declared Wednesday a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share.
The dividend is payable June 30 to shareholders registered as of June 16.
