Triad dialysis centers gain state OK to add stations
Five of six Triad dialysis centers received conditional approval from state health regulators to add at least one dialysis station, the N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation disclosed Wednesday.
Northside Dialysis Center in Forsyth wants to add up to three dialysis stations — at a cost of $50,400 — for a total of 45. It also is pursuing relocating three stations from Salem Kidney Center.
King Dialysis Center plans to spend $117,600 to add up to seven stations for a total of 24.
Meanwhile, Dialysis Care of Rockingham Co. was denied its request to spend $12,918 to add one station for a total of 26.
Triad Dialysis Center plans to spend $134,400 to add up to eight stations for a total of 30. BMA of Greensboro plans to spend $3.12 million to relocate up to 10 stations from BMA Burlington for a total of 54. Central Greensboro Dialysis was approved to create a 10-station center from adding seven stations from Reidsville Dialysis and three from Burlington Dialysis.
Richard Craver
Juul halts sales of most e-cig flavorings in Canada
Juul Labs Inc. said Wednesday it is temporarily halting electronic cigarette production of its cucumber, fruit, mango and vanilla flavorings for sale in Canada.
The decision follows up on a similar decision reached Oct. 17 to pull those flavors from online sales in the U.S. It removed mint flavorings on Nov. 7.
In both instances, Juul will continue to sell menthol , classic tobacco and Virginia tobacco flavored cartridge e-cigarettes.
“The leadership team will continue to review Juul Labs’ global policies and practices and will take appropriate actions,” the company said in a statement.
The Trump administration made official Jan. 2 its plans to eliminate all cartridge e-cigarette flavorings except for tobacco and menthol by Feb. 6.
FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said federal regulators will review the use of tobacco and menthol flavorings by underage individuals — those under age 21 since Dec. 20 — and will be prepared “to take additional restrictive actions.”
Richard Craver
Bell Partners founder shifts shares to executives
Bell Partners Inc. said Wednesday that Steve Bell, the company’s founder and chairman, has shifted a minority portion of his shares in company stock to some members of its executive management team.
Bell, based in Greensboro, is a national apartment investment and management company.
Steve Bell has personally held a majority stake in the company since its founding in 1976. The Bell family will remain the combined majority owners of the company.
Executives receiving shares from Steve Bell include: president Lili Dunn, executive vice president of investments Nickolay Bochil, and executive vice president of investment management Joe Cannon.
The company said Steve Bell also shifted “a small portion of shares” to chief executive Jon Bell and executive vice president of relations and business development Durant Bell.
