Triad Dairy Fresh properties sell for $15.92 million
An affiliate of Dairy Farmers of America Inc. has spent $9.37 million to purchase the Dairy Fresh LLC properties at 2221 and 2237 N. Patterson Ave. in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The affiliate also spent $6.55 million to buy the Dairy Fresh property at 1305 W. Fairfield Road in High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing.
The buyer in both transactions is Dean Dairy Fluid LLC, and the seller is Suiza Dairy Group LLC, an affiliate of Dean Foods Co. of Dallas.
Dairy Farmers of America Inc., based in Kansas City, Kan., said in February it had reached an agreement to spend $425 million on purchasing 44 Dean Dairy properties and other assets.
Dean Foods voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Nov. 11. Dean Foods will cease doing business this month.
Richard Craver
Primo Water posts $3.5 million first-quarter profit
The new owner of Primo Water Corp. reported Thursday having $3.5 million in net income for the first quarter.
Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed on March 2 its $775 million sale of Primo of Winston-Salem. Cott completed Feb. 28 the sale of the S&D Coffee and Tea business for $405 million.
The combined company uses Primo Water’s name, brand and stock symbol PRMW, though Primo operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Cott.
Primo is focusing solely on bottled water following the Primo acquisition. Sales jumped 10.9% to $474.2 million. Primo projects first-half 2020 revenue in a range of $905 million to $925 million.
Primo’s board of directors declared Wednesday a 6-cent cash dividend on its common stock. The dividend is payable June 17 to shareowners registered as of June 5.
Richard Craver
22nd Century reports $4 million loss in first quarter
22nd Century Group Inc. reported Thursday a $4.03 million loss for the first quarter, from a $2.07 million loss a year ago. It had a 3-cent earnings loss for the quarter.
Based in Williamsville, N.Y., 22nd Century opened cigarette-manufacturing operations in Mocksville in 2014. Following a round of job cuts in January, the company has 51 of its 69 employees in Mocksville.
22nd Century had sales of $7.1 million, up 12% from a year ago. It drives most of its revenue from producing traditional cigarettes for third-party customers. The company has not received revenue from licensing or broad commercial sales of its very-low-nicotine tobacco products.
Because the local plant’s operations were deemed as an essential business by the Cooper administration, it has had limited impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
On May 1, the manufacturer said in a regulatory filing it has received a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan of $1.2 million through Bank of America Corp.
Richard Craver
Walgreens sells Davidson County property for $4.8 M
The real-estate division of Walgreens Co. has sold for $4.81 million the 1.88-acre site of its retail store in the Winston-Salem portion of Davidson County off N.C. 150, according to the Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The buyer is DS Winston-Salem NC Landlord LLC, an affiliate of SunTrust Equity Funding LLC.
The property is at 12311 N. N.C. 150. The site is listed with a property tax value of just more than $4 million.
Richard Craver
