Three Triad projects gain rural grant funding
Three Triad communities have received a combined $560,000 in grant funds from the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority.
Forsyth County received a $190,000 Community Development Block Grant that will be distributed to Rural Hall to support the reuse of a building by Durisol Ltd. Durisol is a Canadian manufacturer of noise-barrier products, such as those built next to major roadways.
Durisol is considering renovating the plant at 8640 Broad St., a 51,728-square-foot building on an 8.08-acre lot that previously served as a precast concrete manufacturing plant. The building was constructed in 1970.
Durisol has said it plans to spend up to $4.5 million on capital investments on the project, as well as create 46 full-time or full-time-equivalent jobs over five years. The jobs would pay an average annual salary of $43,000, plus benefits.
A $250,000 building re-use grant was awarded to Rockingham County and Eden toward ACES Holdings LP’s project at a 150,000-square-foot facility. Aces, a manufacturer of CBD oil products including gel caps and tinctures, has pledged to create 66 jobs and invest $308,000 in this project.
A $120,000 building re-use grant was awarded to Guilford County and High Point toward startup microbrewery High Pint LLC’s project at a 16,200-square-foot facility. The company has pledged to create 27 jobs and spend $4.07 million on capital investments.
Richard Craver
First Citizens names Triad area executives
First Citizens Bank announced Friday the promotion of two veteran bankers to area leadership in the Triad.
Kim Burchell has been named as its Northern Piedmont area executive for retail and business banking operations at 12 branches in Forsyth, Rockingham and Stokes counties.
Burchell has worked in the banking industry since 1995 and has been with the bank since 2005. She will be based at the 3001 Trenwest Drive branch.
John Swindell is serving as the bank’s Guilford area executive, overseeing 10 branches in Guilford and Randolph counties.
He has been in the industry since 2000 and joined the bank in 2016 after working in sales leadership roles in retail, wealth and business banking at Wells Fargo & Co. He is based at the 1414 W. Northwood St. branch in Greensboro.
Laura Pratt has been named as Triad manager of commercial banking. She leads a Triad commercial team with bankers located in both the Northern Piedmont and Guilford areas.
Richard Craver
FDA OKs pill for aggressive type of breast cancer
U.S. regulators on Friday approved a new drug for an aggressive type of breast cancer that’s spread in the body — including into the brain, where it’s especially tough to treat.
The Food and Drug Administration said Tukysa, a twice-daily pill developed by Seattle Genetics, is for people with what’s known as HER2-positive breast cancer that has spread and resisted multiple other medicines. This type of cancer is driven by an overactive gene that makes too much of the HER2 protein, which promotes cancer growth.
The Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.