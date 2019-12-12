Technology startup moves into Bailey Power Plant
A technology-focused startup Imagination Spring has moved into the Innovation Suites of the Bailey Power Plant in downtown Winston-Salem, the group said Wednesday.
Founded in 2018 by Dan Antonelli and John Fox, Imagination Spring brands itself as a “responsible technology company that creates products that help children and adults develop and express their creativity.”
It is Imagination Spring’s first physical location at 200 square feet, having been founded virtually by the two entrepreneurs.
Imagination Spring’s first product available to the public is ImaginWOW — at https://imaginationspring.com/imaginwow — a mobile app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
The goal is to “inspire children to draw silly pictures in the real world” — using pens or crayons on paper — and then provides a network where they can share their creations and connect with others from around the world.
The company is developing ImaginGO — at https://imaginationspring.com/imagingo — that is designed to be an in-classroom art activity platform that teachers can use.
Richard Craver
HondaJet begins deliveries in China
Honda Aircraft Co. said Tuesday it has begun deliveries of its HondaJet Elite aircraft in China.
The first delivery to China comes after receiving Chinese type certification from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) in August.
Honsan General Aviation Co. Ltd. is providing sales and service at the business jet terminal in Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, China.
Honda Aircraft’s sales and service footprint spans North America, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, the Middle East, India, and Japan. The HondaJet fleet is comprised of about 140 aircraft around the globe. It was the most delivered light jet in its class for 2017 and 2018.
Honda Aircraft announced in August a $15.5 million expansion that will be the site of the 82,000-square-foot building the company will add to its campus at Piedmont Triad International Airport.
The company said the new building will bring its investment at the airport to $245 million. Although no new employees will be added to the roughly 1,500 already working at PTI, the facility will allow Honda to expand production.
Richard Craver
Saudi oil company now world’s most valuable
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco surpassed Apple as the world’s most valuable public company Wednesday when its shares made their debut on the Saudi stock exchange, part of an ambitious shift away from the very fossil fuels the country’s economy depends on.
The shares’ 10% rally brought state-owned Aramco’s value to $1.88 trillion. The 1.5% of the company that is listed has raised $25.6 billion, a record for an initial public offering.
As of Tuesday’s close in the U.S., Apple was valued at $1.19 trillion.
