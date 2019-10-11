SunTrust names Haynesworth to board
The board of directors for SunTrust Banks Inc. said Wednesday that Linnie Haynesworth has been appointed to the board.
Haynesworth retired earlier this year as general manager of the cyber and intelligence mission solutions division for Northrop Grumman’s Mission Systems sector.
Haynesworth would be one of 11 SunTrust representatives on the combined 22-member Truist Financial Corp. board with BB&T Corp. Kelly King, BB&T’s chairman and chief executive, will serve in those roles with Truist when it debuts.
The banks announced Feb. 7 that BB&T would acquire SunTrust in a $26.7 billion megadeal and that the combined bank’s headquarters would be in Charlotte.
The banks’ shareholders overwhelmingly approved the merger June 30. Regulatory approval from the Federal Reserve Board and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is pending.
The banks have projected a late September to early October closing, but analysts said congressional pushback could lead to a closing toward the end of the year.
Local doctor is president of N.C. Medical Society
Dr. Palmer Edwards, a psychiatrist practicing in Winston-Salem, has been sworn in as the N.C. Medical Society’s 166th president, effective Oct. 4.
Edwards has been a society member for 27 years, including serving on its foundation’s board of trustees and on its board of directors for 10 years.
Edwards is past president of the N.C. Psychiatric Association, and the Forsyth-Stokes-Davie County Medical Society, as well as founding president of the Forsyth County Psychiatric Society.
He is board-certified in adult psychiatry, and child and adolescent psychiatry. In addition to his private practice, he is a clinical associate professor in the Wake Forest University School of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine and a psychiatric consultant to the Wake Forest University School of Medicine’s Adult Medicine Clinic.
Shops at Stratford retail center sells for $5.75M
A Greensboro commercial real-estate group has spent $5.75 million to purchase The Shops at Stratford property in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday. The buyer is Carrboro Ltd. Partnership LLP, an affiliate of Deep River Partners LLC. The seller is Encore-Stratford Road LLC of Sullivan’s Island, S.C. The sale was completed Tuesday. The 13,500-square-foot property at 1602 S. Stratford Road has four tenants — First Watch, Mattress Warehouse, America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, and Pivot Physical Therapy.
Bassett board declares 12.5-cent dividend
The board of directors for Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. declared Thursday a dividend of 12.5 cents for its common stock. The dividend is payable Nov. 29 to shareholders registered as of Nov. 15.
Tanger board declares 33.5-cent dividend
The board of directors for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. declared Thursday a third-quarter dividend of 35.5 cents per share for its common stock. The dividend is payable Nov. 15 to shareholders registered as of Oct. 31.
