Sunshine Beverages sets energy water launch party
Sunshine Beverages will hold a launch party for its zero-sugar, zero-calorie sparkling energy water from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Fiddlin’ Fish Brewery, 772 Trade St. NW in Winston-Salem.
It is the first line extension for Sunshine. The new sparkling energy waters will be available in three flavors: citrus lime, pomegranate acai and lotus pear.
The event will feature Sunshine sampling, light hors d’oeuvres, drink specials, live music and an opportunity to win prizes.
Sunshine bills its energy drinks as a healthier lifestyle option in three flavors: ginger berry, blueberry lemonade and Clementine twist. It offers 8.4- and 12-ounce beverages.
A majority ownership stake was taken in November 2017 by private-equity firm Teall Investments LLC, which is led by local entrepreneur Ben Sutton Jr.
The company has gone from one to 14 full-time employees, led by chief executive Lizzie Ward and chief operating officer Jack Tally.
Richard Craver
Luxury design company plans Goldsboro facility
Michael Aram Inc., a luxury design company of craft-based jewelry, tabletop and home furnishings, said Tuesday it will create 118 jobs as it relocates a logistics center to Goldsboro.
The company will invest $5.7 million in the facility.
Michael Aram is a privately held company known for its signature gift and tabletop offerings in metal, as well as large-scale sculptures, furniture, lighting, home fragrances, textiles, porcelain and fine jewelry.
Aram’s work is sold in more than 60 countries through his Los Angeles and New York City flagship stores, as well as department stores and specialty retailers.
The average annual wage will be $35,620, in line with the Wayne County average annual wage of $35,485.
The company has been made eligible for up to $200,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, as well as local matches.
Richard Craver
Air travel projected to rise 3% for holidays
WASHINGTON — If you’re flying over Christmas or New Year’s, don’t expect room to stretch out on the plane.
Airlines for America, a trade group for most of the big U.S. airlines, predicts that 47.5 million people will fly in the U.S. during an 18-day stretch from Dec. 19 through Jan. 5. That would be a 3% increase over the same period last year.
The busiest days are expected to be the Friday and Saturday before Christmas and the Thursday and Friday after Christmas. The lightest days are forecast to be Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
The Associated Press
Facebook rebuffs AG over access to messages
MENLO PARK, Calif. — Facebook is rebuffing efforts to give authorities a way to read encrypted messages.
The company says it’s moving forward with plans to enable end-to-end encryption on all of its messaging services. That locks up messages so that not even Facebook can read their contents.
