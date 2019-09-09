Winston-Salem company announces new product
Sunshine Beverages, based in Winston-Salem, has extended its beverage brand with its new Sunshine sparkling energy water, offering zero sugar and calories.
The new sparkling energy waters will be available in three flavors — citrus lime, pomegranate acai and lotus pear — and will officially debut at the Expo East next week.
Sunshine currently offers a line of energy drinks with vitamins, electrolytes and natural caffeine.
“The demand for products with low to no sugar is only going to accelerate, and, with the growing consumer demand for sparkling water, this was a natural extension for the Sunshine brand,” said Lizzie Ward Roediger, president of Sunshine.
Sunshine sparkling energy waters will be available in a single 12 oz. can and will launch at retail in 2020. The brand will have a limited quantity available on its website drinkthesunshine.com starting next month.
The company said that one can of Sunshine sparkling energy water contains vitamins A through E, including B12, B6, B5 and B3, as well as vitamin D, electrolytes and a caffeine level similar to a small cup of coffee.
Sunshine is distributed in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Colorado through a DSD distribution network primarily made up of Anheuser-Busch and MillerCoors wholesalers as well as non-alcoholic, craft beer and wine distributors. Sunshine retail locations include Lowes Foods, The Fresh Market, Food Lion, Publix, Harris Teeter, QuikTrip, Spinx, Quality Mart and many other regional chains and independent accounts.
Fran Daniel
Allegacy credit union opens branch in High Point
Allegacy Federal Credit Union has opened a location at 3015 East River Way in the Palladium shopping center in High Point.
This is Allegacy’s third location in Guilford County and 17th financial center in total. The financial center features Allegacy’s latest branch features, including a new floor plan design, inside Interactive Teller technology, an open lobby with member engagement pods, as well as a learning center to host community events.
States led by Texas target Google in antitrust probe
WASHINGTON — Fifty U.S. states and territories, led by Texas, announced an investigation into Google’s “potential monopolistic behavior.”
The Monday announcement closely followed one from a separate group of states Friday that disclosed an investigation into Facebook’s market dominance. The two probes widen the antitrust scrutiny of big tech companies beyond sweeping federal and congressional investigations and enforcement action by European regulators.
Nebraska attorney general Doug Peterson, a Republican, said at a press conference held in Washington that 50 attorneys general joining together sends a “strong message to Google.”
The event featured a dozen Republican attorneys general plus the Democratic attorney general of Washington, D.C.
Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has a market value of more than $820 billion and controls so many facets of the internet that it’s almost impossible to surf the web for long without running into at least one of its services. Google’s dominance in online search and advertising enables it to target millions of consumers for their personal data.
Google has long argued that although its businesses are large, they are useful and beneficial to consumers.
The Associated Press
