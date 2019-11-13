State regulators set hearing on MRI scanners

The N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation has set a public hearing for 11 a.m. Dec. 16 to address competing certificate-of-need requests from Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to acquire a fixed MRI scanner.

The hearing will be held at the Kernersville Town Hall, 134 E. Mountain St.

Novant’s Imaging Piedmont wants permission to spend just under $2 million for the scanner, which would give the practice three if approved. Wake Forest Baptist’s Imaging practice in Kernersville wants permission to spend $2.45 million for the scanner.

In a separate CON application pipeline, Novant’s Matthews Medical Center will participate in a Dec. 16 public hearing in Charlotte on its request to add 20 acute-care beds for a total of 174, and an operating room for a total of nine.

Wells Fargo executive plans lecture at WSSU

Titi Cole, head of operations for Wells Fargo & Co., will present a lecture and discussion at 11 a.m. Nov. 20, at Dillard auditorium on the campus of Winston-Salem State University.

Cole, a 26-year veteran of the financial services industry, joined Wells Fargo in 2015. In her current role, she leads a broad range of business groups, providing foundational operational services to customers and the enterprise. Cole is a member of Wells Fargo’s management committee.

Cole’s lecture is part of WSSU’s Women in Leadership Series. The lecture is free and open to the public. For more information, call 336-750-2403.

Insteel board declares 3-cent dividend

The board of directors for Insteel Industries Inc. declared Tuesday a quarterly cash dividend of 3 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable Jan. 3 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 16.

Yacht maker plans 207 jobs in Beaufort County

Pamlico Yachtworks said Tuesday it will create 207 jobs and spend $12 million on a manufacturing plant in Beaufort County.

Pamlico Yachtworks is the new manufacturing division of MJM Yachts, a powerboat company that has been building yachts since 2002.

The project in Washington has been made eligible for up to $1.71 million in performance-based incentives from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program over 12 years.

Restaurant group must pay $45,077 in back wages

The Wage and Hour Division of the U.S. Labor Department said Tuesday that He’s Group Inc. — operating as King Chinese Buffet in Fuquay-Varina — will pay $45,077 in back wages and liquidated damages to eight employees.

The restaurant group was determined to have violated the minimum wage, overtime and record-keeping provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

