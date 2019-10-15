State regulators approve Accordius’ transfer of beds
The N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation has approved conditionally the transfer of adult-care home and nursing-home beds between two Accordius Health facilities in Forsyth County.
The transfer would involve shifting 26 adult-care beds from the Accordius facility at 4911 Brian Center Lane to its Ivy at Clemmons facility at 3905 Clemmons Road.
In return, the Brian Center facility would gain 26 nursing-home beds from the Clemmons facility.
The Clemmons facility would have up to 96 adult-care beds, while the Brian Center facility would have up to 66 nursing-home and 14 adult-care beds.
Accordius has 27 North Carolina nursing-home facilities, primarily in the Triad and Charlotte areas.
Richard Craver
Wake Forest Baptist gains permission for diagnostic center
A Wake Forest Baptist imaging center in Kernersville has received a certificate of need from state health regulators to add a diagnostic center.
The certificate was issued Sept. 24, the N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation posted Monday.
Wake Forest Baptist will move CT and mammography equipment to the Kernersville facility, as well as add equipment for bone-density testing. The project cost is $400,750.
Cone Health received a certificate of need to replace a linear accelerator at its cancer center in the Wesley Long facility.
The project cost was $5.87 million.
Wesley Long received a certificate of need to replace another linear accelerator at a cost of $4.6 million.
Richard Craver
Two Winston-Salem mobile home parks sell for $1.75 million
A Durham real-estate group has spent $1.75 million to purchase two mobile-home parks in Forsyth County, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The mobile home parks are a 21.13-acre site at 170 Jones Road in Winston-Salem and a 1.14-acre site at 201 Rainwood Court in Winston-Salem.
The buyer is Jones Estates Three R LLC. The seller is Three R’s Mobile Homes Park Inc. of Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
Eye-care facility opens in Winston-Salem
Forsyth Eye Health and Surgery has opened an office at 2827 Lyndhurst Ave., Suite 204, in Winston-Salem.
The ophthalmology facility is led by Dr. Susanna Ringeman. It will hold a ribbon-cutting event at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Ringeman is board-certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology. Her practices focuses primarily on cataract surgery, glaucoma, macular degeneration, dry eye and ocular surface conditions.
For more information, go to www.forsytheyehealth.com.
Richard Craver
UTC board declares 73.5-cent dividend
The board of directors for United Technologies Corp. has declared a quarterly dividend of 73.5 cents per share on its common stock.
The dividend is payable Dec. 10 to shareowners registered as of Nov. 15.
On Friday, shareholders for United Technologies Corp. and Raytheon approved their proposed megadeal.
The aerospace companies announced their merger plans June 9. UTC shareholders would own 57% of the combined company, which would be named Raytheon Technologies Corp. and trade under the stock symbol “RTX.”
The Winston-Salem operations of Collins Aerospace Systems and its 1,500 employees aren’t likely to be affected much if the merger of UTC, its parent company, and Raytheon goes through, according to analysts.
Richard Craver
