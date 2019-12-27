State economy rises during November
The North Carolina economy reversed course with a modest uptick during November, but remained down overall from a year ago, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University.
The latest index was released Friday. The index is at its highest level since May.
The index measures leading state economic indicators, such as manufacturing employment hours and wages, residential building permits and initial jobless claims. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.
The index was up 1.1% from October to November. It was down, however, 0.5% from November 2018.
When making a year-over-year comparison, unemployment claims were down 16.1%, building permits up 15.7%, manufacturing employment hours down 2.4% and manufacturing employment wages down 3.2%.
Richard Craver
Calif. real estate group buys five local properties
A California real estate investment company has spent $2.08 million for six downtown Winston-Salem properties, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer is Potluri Ventures2 LLC of Campbell, Calif.
Srinivas Potluri is listed as managing member and Bulliammayi Polturi as a member and organizer by the N.C. Secretary of State’s corporations website.
The sellers are 900 East Third LLC, National Investors of the Triad LLC and Seeyah III LLC.
The properties are: 905 E. Second St.; 900, 930, 990 E. Third St.; 1150 Fifth St.; and 494 N. Cleveland Ave.
In March, Bulliammayi Polturi was listed as a member and organizer of Fortune Holdings 2 LLC, which spent $2.8 million to buy the 148-unit Greenway Village apartment complex in Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
Bojangles’ Clemmons property sells for $2.13M
A South Dakota commercial real-estate firm has spent $2.13 million to buy the Bojangles’ property in Clemmons, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filings Friday.
The buyer of the 1.16-acre property at 1423 Lewisville-Clemmons Road near U.S. 421 is Mas O Menos LLC of Sioux Falls, S.D.
The seller is Micromont Holdings 18 LLC, formerly known as Lewisville Sugar Creek LLC.
