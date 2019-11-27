State economy gains boost from residential building permits
A sizable jump in residential building permits gave the North Carolina economy a boost during October, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University. The latest index was released Tuesday.
The index measures leading state economic indicators, such as manufacturing employment hours and wages, residential building permits and initial jobless claims. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.
The index was up 0.5% from September to October, but still down 1% from October 2018.
When making a year-over-year comparison, unemployment claims were down 55.2%, building permits up 25.9%, manufacturing employment hours down 4.1% and manufacturing employment wages down 4.4.
Still, the index has declined five of the last eight months.
“Prior to Hurricane Florence, the index had trended higher for almost three years,” Walden said. He described the current economy as being in a “deceleration in growth” mode, and not a “recession in growth.”
Richard Craver
Home furnishings orders jump 7% in September
Orders placed with home-furnishings manufacturers were at $2.75 billion in September, up 7.4% from a year earlier, according to a monthly survey released Tuesday by Smith Leonard PLLC, a financial-services company in High Point.
Orders also were up 15.6% from August.
About 64% of survey participants had a year-over-year increase in orders during September. However, 70% had an overall decrease from the year to date.
By comparison, home-furnishings retail sales were at $9.87 billion in October, up 1% from a year ago, the U.S. Commerce Department reported. Sales were down 0.9% from September.
“The September results were better than we expected overall, but certainly not for all,” said Ken Smith, Smith Leonard’s director of furniture services.
“Even with the September increase, the year to date decrease of 1% in new orders seems to reflect the kind of year it has been. But we almost always go back to the fact that most furniture purchases are deferable. “
Richard Craver
M&F Bancorp board declares 6-cent dividend
The board of directors for M&F Bancorp Inc. declared Tuesday a 6-cent cash dividend on its common stock.
The dividend is payable Dec. 9 to shareholders registered as of Friday.
The Durham bank has a branch in east Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
On The Border restaurant has payment processing breach
On The Border said Tuesday it is investigating a security incident that involves a payment processing system servicing some of its restaurants.
The restaurant chain said it determined Nov. 14 that some customers’ payment card information has been accessed through malware installed on a payment processing system.
The dates affected are from April 10 to Aug. 10. The restaurant chain has locations at Concord Mills and in Cary and Charlotte.
“Not all On The Border restaurants have been impacted by this incident,” the restaurant said. “This incident does not affect guests who made purchases for catering orders, nor does it affect our franchisees.
For more information about the incident, go to https://www.ontheborder.com/security, or call (833) 918-2053 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.