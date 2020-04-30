State economic index plunges during March
The North Carolina economy experienced — as expected — a steep decline in performance during March in reaction to the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University.
The index, released Wednesday, measures leading state economic indicators, such as manufacturing employment hours and wages, residential building permits and initial jobless claims.
It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.
The index fell 8.8% from February to March, and 7.2% from March 2019. It had been in negative territory for much of 2019 and the early part of 2020.
When making a year-over-year comparison, unemployment claims were up 2,525%, building permits jumped 29.5%, manufacturing employment hours inched up 0.5%, and manufacturing employment wages were down 1.2%.
Richard Craver
Hanesbrands moves to produce medical gowns
Hanesbrands Inc. said Wednesday it is covering additional production from its global plants to produce more than 20 million medical gowns.
The gowns will be distributed by the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency to hospitals and healthcare facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The long-sleeve medical gowns are made from fabric designed to be splash resistant and can be washed and reused. They will be distributed by FEMA to hospitals nationwide and temporary treatment facilities.
The company’s plants already have produced and delivered more than 60 million cloth face coverings for the U.S. government. It said it is ahead of schedule to deliver more than 320 million of the washable 3-ply all-cotton face coverings.
Hanes plans to add manufacturing capacity to meet demand for face masks and other garments from consumers, retailers and business-to-business customers, including employers preparing to reopen business operations.
Richard Craver
Wells Fargo, First Horizon boards declare dividend
The board of directors for Wells Fargo & Co, declared Tuesday a quarterly common-stock dividend of 51 cents.
The dividend is payable June 1 to stockholders registered as of May 8.
The board of directors for First Horizon National Corp. declared Wednesday a quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable July 1 to shareholders registered as of June 12.
Richard Craver
Enterprise car-rental cuts 141 jobs in High Point
The parent company of the Enterprise car rental chain has terminated 141 employees in High Point and 771 statewide, according to WARN Act notices filed last week with the N.C. Commerce Department. The job cuts are schedule to begin today.
The High Point store is at 4050 Premier Drive, Suite 200.
The company operates Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental, Alamo Rent a Car and Enterprise CarShare.
Also affected are 271 employees in Charlotte, 233 in Wilmington, 126 in Morrisville and 113 in Raleigh.
The company said in the notice that it has “experienced a dramatic downturn in business.”
The company initially said it expected the downturn to last just one month and involve just temporary layoffs, but “additional data and analysis revealing the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on Enterprise’s financial condition” led it to permanently end the jobs of more employees than projected.
