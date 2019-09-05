Spirit Airlines plans to alter Florida service
Spirit Airlines said Wednesday it will end nonstop flights from Piedmont Triad International Airport to Tampa and Four Lauderdale, Fla., on Nov. 14.
Last September, Spirit began three weekly flights to Orlando International Airport and two weekly flights to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Tampa International Airport.
Spirit will offer daily nonstop service to Orlando beginning Nov. 14.
Travelers can buy tickets on Spirit to Fort Lauderdale with a connection through Orlando.
By comparison, fellow low-fare career Allegiant operates out of St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport to the Tampa market, and Orlando-Sanford International Airport.
Richard Craver
Members Credit Union buys
Hanesbrands credit union
Members Credit Union said Wednesday that it has acquired Hanesbrands Credit Union, effective last Saturday.
The Hanesbrands credit union had 4,962 members at its branch at 5995 Museum Drive in Winston-Salem.
Members expands to 47,664 members and 16 branches, including three in Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
Unifi hires new chief financial officer
Unifi Inc. said Wednesday Craig Creaturo became its chief financial officer on Monday.
Christopher Smosna, who has served as interim chief financial officer since December, will continue in his role as treasurer.
Creaturo recently served as chief financial officer of Chromalox Inc., a thermal technologies manufacturing company.
Unifi said his base annual salary would be $480,000.
Creaturo replaces Jeffrey Ackerman, who stepped down after 15 months in December under mutual agreement.
Unifi, based in Greensboro, has its largest U.S. manufacturing presence in Yadkinville with about 1,000 employees.
Richard Craver
Fla. group buys two Winston-Salem properties
A Florida real-estate group paid $1.41 million for two Winston-Salem properties, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
Cherry Street CLL LLC, of North Palm Bach, Fla., bought properties at 4401 N. Cherry St. and 4401 Indiana Ave. The seller was IPTV-B-MC-I1 LLC of Washington, D.C.
The Cherry Street property has 15,554 square feet of space on a 1.2-acre site. The Indiana Avenue property has 20,000 square feet of space 1.76-acres.
Richard Craver
Novant adds physician to sports-medicine clinic
Novant Health Inc. said Wednesday that Dr. Jennifer Harvey has joined its Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine clinics in Kernersville and north High Point.
Harvey joined in August and is accepting new patients.
Harvey specializes in sports medicine and has experience at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. Before joining Novant, she provided sports-medicine coverage for the Winston-Salem Dash minor-league baseball team and for the University of Delaware.
As part of Novant’s partnership with High Point University, Harvey will be the medical director for the university’s athletes.
Richard Craver
