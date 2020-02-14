SECU to open branch at former Rite-Aid property
State Employees’ Credit Union has spent $1.65 million to purchase the former Rite-Aid property at 2920 Waughtown St. in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The seller is Joroga Real Estate Ltd. of Ontario, Canada. The sale closed Feb. 7.
SECU said Friday it has plans to place a branch in the 11,200-square-foot building, but does not have a timetable for opening.
It already has five branches in Winston-Salem, two in Kernersville and one each in Bermuda Run, Clemmons and King
Richard Craver
Wells shifting 700 jobs from Philippines to India
Wells Fargo & Co. has confirmed plans to cut about 700 job positions in Manila, the Philippines, transferring some of them to India where the bank already has about 12,000 technology workers, Bloomberg News reported.
The bank also is telling about 650 technology workers in the U.S. that they’ll need to relocate to a larger market to keep their jobs.
It’s part of a “global workplace strategy that emphasizes co-location and collaboration,” Wells Fargo spokesman Peter Gilchrist said in a statement.
“This strategy will ultimately provide meaningful benefits to our employees and customers, but we recognize this change will have a significant impact on some employees and their families.”
Wells Fargo is providing “a significant notice period and extensive support to all impacted employees,” Gilchrist said. Workers won’t lose their jobs until the end of the year.
Wells Fargo’s technology has been a focal point for regulators, particularly after a high-profile, days-long failure of one of the bank’s data centers last year.
Richard Craver
Epes Transport purchases 25.4 acres in Greensboro
Epes Transport System LLC has spent a combined $6.25 million to purchase a combined 25.4 acres in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The properties are 19.31 acres at 3400 Edgefield Court and three vacant tracts representing 6.1 acres at 1539 and 1541 Pleasant Ridge Road.
Epes Carriers has an operation at 3400-A Edgefield Court.
The sellers are Jaam One LLC and Jaam Holdings LP of Greensboro.
Richard Craver
Fleming Trace Apartments sold for $5.3 million
Fleming Trace Apartments in Greensboro has been sold for $5.3 million to a Delaware residential real-estate group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buyer of the 48-unit complex at 1308 Fleming Road is 1308 Fleming Road LLC of Middleton, Del. The seller is Fleming Apartments LLC of Chapel Hill.
Richard Craver
Hanesbrands’ largest shareholder expands stakeHanesbrands Inc. reported in a regulatory filing that Vanguard Group Inc., its largest shareholder, has increased its stake to 43.09 million shares and 12.08%.
Vanguard submitted Tuesday a required updating of its ownership since it owned at least a 5% stake in Hanesbrands.
The stake is up from 39.31 million shares, or 10.88%, in March 2019.
Hanesbrands’ second-largest shareholders, BlackRock Inc. has lowered its stake in the past year. BlackRock reported Feb. 5 owning 24.75 million shares, or a 6.85% stake after holding in March 2019 a total of 25.9 million shares and a 7.2% stake.
Richard Craver
