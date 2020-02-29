SEC fines Wells Fargo $35M to settle adviser case

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced Thursday it has settled charges against Wells Fargo Clearing Services and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network in which the bank has agreed to pay a $35 million penalty.

The bank units were charged with failing reasonably to supervise investment advisers and registered representatives who recommended single-inverse exchanged-traded funds investments to retail investors, and for lacking adequate compliance policies and procedures with respect to the suitability of those recommendations.

The penalty will be distributed to harmed investors. The bank agreed to the settlement without admitting or denying the findings.

When single-inverse ETFs are held for longer than a day, particularly in volatile markets, investors may experience large and unexpected losses, the SEC said.

The agency determined that from April 2012 through September 2019, Wells Fargo’s policies and procedures were not reasonably designed to prevent and detect unsuitable recommendations of single-inverse ETFs. Further, Wells Fargo failed adequately to supervise its employees’ recommendations regarding single-inverse ETFs, and did not adequately train them concerning those products.

The order censures Wells Fargo and requires Wells Fargo to cease and desist from committing or causing any future violations of the relevant provisions.

Parkdale closing Rowan plant, cutting 94 jobs

Parkdale has told N.C. Commerce Department officials it plans to close a manufacturing plant in Landis by April 24, eliminating 94 job positions.

The closing of Plant 23 in Rowan County was announced to employees Tuesday and to Commerce officials via a WARN Act notice. The company listed “changing business conditions” as the reason for the plant closing.

Parkdale has a joint venture affiliation with Unifi Inc. of Yadkinville known as Parkdale Americas LLC. Unifi holds a 34% stake in the joint venture.

Lee jeans chooses advertising partner

The Lee jeans brand of Greensboro-based Kontoor Brands said Friday it has chosen VMLY&R as its lead creative agency of record.

The goal is enhancing Lee’s global reach “by sharpening its focus on connecting with consumers through new and innovative brand experiences and must-have clothing made for life’s opportunities.”

The Lee brand has been in existence since 1890.

