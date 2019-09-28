Robert Culp IV takes over Culp CEO role on Jan. 1.
Culp Inc. said Thursday that its board of directors has elected Robert “Iv” Culp IV as chief executive, effective Jan. 1. Culp is now the company’s president, chief operating officer and president of Culp Home Fashions.
Franklin Saxon, Culp’s chairman and chief executive, will become executive chairman Jan. 1.
Culp has been employed by the company since 1998. He became president of Culp Home Fashions, the company’s mattress fabrics division, in 2004, chief operating officer in 2018 and president in 2019.
Saxon joined the company in 1983 and has been a member of the board of directors since 1987. He became president and chief executive in 2007 and chairman in 2019.
Saxon will remain actively involved in the day-to-day operations of the company with specific responsibility for all corporate shared services, including finance, human resources, and information technology.
Richard Craver
I-40 Business Park lot sells for $975,000
A lot in the Interstate 40 Business Park in Forsyth County has been sold for $975,000, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The 3-acre lot at 2710 Boulder Part Court contains an 18,250-square-foot building being leased by Omni Tool Co.
The buyer is K.M. Biggs Inc., while the seller is Lodestar Leasing LLC.
Richard Craver
Wells Fargo closes branch in Greensboro
Wells Fargo & Co. has informed its federal regulators of the closing of its branch at 600 Four Seasons Blvd. in Greensboro, effective Sept. 18. The branch’s deposits have been transferred to the 3608 W. Gate City Blvd. branch that is less than a mile away.
The Greensboro branch is one of at least 20 that Wells Fargo has closed in recent weeks, including its South Park branch at 4525 Sharon Road in Charlotte.
“In the case of our Four Seasons branch, we’ve seen a decrease in customer traffic over the last few years,” Wells Fargo spokesman Josh Dunn said. “We’re finding that customers are often using our wide range of digital capabilities for many of their banking needs. As a result, more transactions are happening outside the branch.”
There are plans to close up to 900 branches over the next four years to reduce the total to between 5,000 and 5,100.
Richard Craver
Herbalife plans Chinese innovation center
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. said Friday it plans to open a Product Innovation Center in Shanghai, China, by the third quarter of 2020.
The capital investment is projected at $14 million. The company has a similar facility in Winston-Salem, where it has more than 750 employees .
The 21,500-square-foot center will be in Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park, known as China’s Silicon Valley. It will include research and development space dedicated to creating new products and packaging and will house several laboratories.
