Reynolds Tobacco faces $12.5 million jury verdict
An Engle progeny jury in Florida has awarded the estate of a former police officer a $12.5 million compensatory damage against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.
Courtroom Video Network reported Wednesday that James McHugh died in 2009 from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). He had smoked traditional cigarettes for more than four decades.
The jury determined that Reynolds conspired to hide the dangers of smoking during the time McHugh consumed its products. The jury found McHugh was 30% responsible for his illness, but Reynolds faced the full compensatory damages amount because the jury found the company liable on fraud and conspiracy charges.
Engle progeny lawsuits sprang from a decision in 2006 by the Florida Supreme Court that decertified a $145 billion class-action lawsuit initially filed by Howard Engle. The decertification means that former class members are now limited to filing individual lawsuits stating that cigarettes caused their respective illnesses.
Richard Craver
Triad, Northwest N.C. communities gain water, sewer funds
Boone and Reidsville have been named as recipients of a $2 million community development block grant funding toward infrastructure improvements.
The funding comes from the Communities across NC initiative for water and sewer system projects.
The Boone funding will go to the Deck Hill water tank replacement project, while sewer system rehabilitation is the project in Reidsville.
The Yadkin Valley Sewer Authority qualified for a $657,500 loan for an aeration blower replacement at a wastewater treatment plant in Surry County.
Among the asset inventory and assessment grant funding recipients are: $150,000 each to Asheboro, Liberty and Randleman; $150,000 to Wilkesboro; and $90,000 to Stoneville.
Grant funding of $50,000 each for potential merger and regionalization feasibility initiatives include: Yadkin County, Jonesville, Yadkinville and East Bend; Ronda/Elkin water system; Dobson, Mount Airy, Elkin, Pilot Mountain wastewater; Dobson, Mount Airy and Elkin water; Walnut Cove and Stokes County wastewater; and Davie County and Mocksville water supply.
Richard Craver
Crafty Crab restaurant property sells for $2.6M
The Crafty Crab restaurant site at 300 E. Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem has a new property owner for the second time in 10 months.
A Marlborough, Mass., company, 300 East Hanes LLC, spent just under $2.6 million to buy the 1.64-acre site, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday. The seller is Winston-Salem Retail Management LLC, an affiliate of Alrg USA of Bingham Farms, Mich. That group paid $1.55 million for the property in April.
Richard Craver
Winston-Salem retail property sells for $785,000
An Indian Trail company has spent $785,000 to purchase a 1.61-acre site at 1674 Lowery St. in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The property is the site of a Johnstone Supply store.
The buyer is HB Winston 1 LLC, while the seller is Lax Properties LLC of Raleigh.
Richard Craver
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.