Reynolds, Philip Morris face combined $42.5M in Engel damages
R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Philip Morris USA have been ordered to pay a combined $42.5 million in compensatory and punitive damages in an Engle progeny trial, according to Courtroom Video Network.
The Florida jury awarded on Nov. 8 $15 million in compensatory damages. The punitive damages awarded Wednesday were $16.5 million from Reynolds and $11 million from Philip Morris USA.
The damages involve Irene Gloger, who had smoked for decades and died at age 47. The jury verdict is more than double the $17.5 million jury verdict that was awarded in 2018.
That verdict was stricken in March by Florida’s Third District Court of Appeal, which found the trial court had not properly limited Kenneth Gloger’s testimony concerning conversations he had with his wife’s doctors.
Engle progeny lawsuits sprang from a decision in 2006 by the Florida Supreme Court that decertified a $145 billion class-action lawsuit initially filed by Howard Engle. The decertification means that former class members are now limited to filing individual lawsuits stating that cigarettes caused their respective illnesses.
Reynolds typically appeals Engle jury verdicts. Both companies declined comment on the rulings.
Richard Craver
GreeNest nonprofit group opens Dewey’s pop-up store
GreeNest will debut Friday its Dewey’s holiday pop-up store in Robinhood Plaza at 3458 Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem. The store is in the old Golden Apple space.
GreeNest is a local volunteer nonprofit that offers low-cost home furnishings to people moving from homelessness to sustainable housing, or recovering from a disaster.
It is the fourth consecutive year of the partnership, which has served as a major fundraiser for the nonprofit. The store will be open through Dec. 24.
It is among more than 50 holiday pop-up Dewey’s stores statewide run by volunteers.
Richard Craver
IMC completes $8.2M purchase of High Point showroom buildings
International Market Centers closed this week on its $8.2 purchase of the buildings at 117 and 121 North Hamilton St., according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buildings are in the high-end Hamilton Wrenn Design District. The seller of both properties is MCHP Properties LLC of Pomona, Calif.
With the purchase, IMC owns 17 properties in High Point, including 200, 320 and 330 N. Hamilton St., and 129 S. Hamilton St.
Other properties include: 300 E. Green St.; 300 S. Main St.; Commerce & Design Building; Furniture Plaza; Historic Market Square; International Home Furnishings Center; Klaussner on Hamilton; Market Square Textile Tower; National Furniture Mart; Plaza Suites; Showplace; and the Suites at Market Square.
Altogether, IMC owns and operates nearly 20 million square feet of showroom space in High Point, N.C., Las Vegas and Atlanta.
Richard Craver
Winston-Salem group sells Greensboro medical facility
A Winston-Salem commercial real-estate company has sold a medical facility in Greensboro for $2.03 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
Gemcap Development LLC was the seller of the 7,864-square-foot building at 1007 Summit Ave. near Moses Cone Hospital.
The buyer is JTS Real Estate Holdings LLC of Raleigh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.