Reynolds files complaint against Altria
The Federal Register posted Wednesday a complaint filed by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and two affiliates to its Rules of Practice and Procedure division.
The companies allege violations of section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 related to the importation into the United States for sale certain tobacco heating articles and components.
The complaint was filed against Altria Group Inc. and four affiliates.
The Reynolds companies are requesting that the commission issue a limited exclusion order, cease and desist orders and impose a bond upon respondents’ alleged infringing articles during the 60-day presidential review period.
Richard Craver
Gold’s Gym closes Winston-Salem location
Gold’s Gym confirmed Thursday on its Facebook page that it is closing permanently its last Winston-Salem location among 32 company-owned sites nationwide.
The Winston-Salem location is at 420-R Jonestown Road.
It still has three locations in Greensboro and one in Burlington.
The company had closed gyms temporarily in March in response to various states’ stay-at-home orders.
The permanent closures do not include franchised locations. Most affected locations were in the St. Louis area and Texas.
Richard Craver
Triad bank provides $15M in federal paycheck loans
Triad Business Bank, which debuted in Greensboro in March, said Thursday it projects to provide $55 million in Paycheck Protection Program lending to 200 businesses in the Triad by April 23.
The bank said it already has processed and distributed more than $15 million in loans.
Under the terms of the Small Business Administration program, approved businesses and nonprofits can obtain a loan of up to 2½ times their monthly payroll to help them stay in business during the economic shutdown.
The loan is forgivable if the company meets certain criteria such as keeping all employees on the payroll for eight weeks and using the funds for other approved expenses.
The bank debuted with $50 million in investment funding.
Richard Craver
Amazon continues hiring initiative in N.C.
Amazon said Thursday it has hired more than 3,900 new full- and part-time employees in North Carolina in recent weeks related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That hiring initiative is in addition to having more than 3,500 full-time employees in North Carolina before March.
There are plans to hire another 2,000 full- and part-time employees in the state. For more information, go to www.amazon.com/jobsnow.
Amazon has said it does not plan to accelerate the opening of its 1-million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kernersville near Old Greensboro Road. It is scheduled to open this year and forecast to reach full production capacity with 1,000 employees in time for the 2020 holiday-shopping season.
The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday that two more Amazon workers in Charlotte have tested positive for COVID-19. That makes five in the region.
Amazon said it is “tripling down on cleaning and sanitation, procuring safety supplies such as masks for all employees and drivers, implementing temperature checks at our facilities, ensuring all employees are adhering to safe distances in our buildings, and adding distance between drivers and customers when making deliveries.
Richard Craver
