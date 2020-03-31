Regular unleaded gas prices continue to drop in Triad
The average gas price for regular unleaded gasoline was $1.80 in the Winston-Salem area, another economic ripple effect from the COVID-19 crisis.
AAA Carolinas’ latest update, released Monday, showed the price in the five-county region is down from $1.93 a week ago, $2.25 a month ago and $2.48 a year ago.
By comparison, Monday’s price was $1.75 a gallon in Guilford County, down from $1.88 a week ago, $2.26 a month ago and $2.51 a year ago.
The average statewide was $1.84 on Monday, down from $1.95 a week ago, $2.28 a month ago, and $2.52 a year ago.
“Until the virus is contained and Russia and Saudi Arabia end their crude price war, crude prices are likely to remain low,” AAA Carolinas spokeswoman Tiffany Wright said.
Richard Craver
F.N.B. CEO has 7.9% hike in 2019 compensation
The top executive for F.N.B. Corp., Vincent Delie Jr., received a 4.9% raise in salary to $1.13 million for fiscal 2019, according to a regulatory filing Friday.
Delie was paid $1.96 million in incentives, up 20.1%. He received stock awards valued at $3.06 million.
All other compensation was $247,056, which consisted of $155,280 in a deferred compensation lost match, $74,162 in perquisites and $17,614 in a 401(k) company match. Total compensation rose 7.9% to $6.43 million.
The CEO pay ratio was 117 to 1 for an average median employee at $54,714.
Richard Craver
Lee Enterprises launches health-care marketing company
Lee Enterprises Inc., owner of the Winston-Salem Journal, launched Health Bright Marketing Inc. on Friday
Health Bright is a full-service marketing company focused on health-care organizations.
The company named Mark McDowell as vice president. McDowell brings more than 20 years of health-care marketing experience to this role, including executive leadership positions with Henry Ford Health System, Ascension Health and Tenet Healthcare.
Health Bright is headquartered in Michigan alongside Sunny Media, a Lee Enterprises-owned agency specializing in marketing services for the automotive industry.
