Raytheon posts 33.5% profit jump for third quarter
Raytheon Co., involved in a proposed sale to United Technologies Corp., reported Thursday a 33.5% jump in third-quarter net income to $860 million.
Diluted earnings were $3.08 a share, compared with $2.25 a year ago. Sales rose 9.4% to $7.45 billion.
On Tuesday, UTC reported its net income dropped 7% to $1.15 billion, which included $760 million in acquisition, restructuring and other one-time charges.
UTC’s proposed purchase of defense-industry giant Raytheon, announced June 9, involves a deal currently valued at $130 billion.
UTC shareholders would own 57% of the combined company. The companies are projecting a mid-2020 closing on the megadeal.
The planned merger would combine UTC’s Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney businesses with Raytheon’s Intelligence, Space & Airborne Systems and Integrated Defense & Missile Systems. Collins Aerospace has 1,500 employees in Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
ECU poll finds support for vaping ban in N.C.
A poll conducted by the Center for Survey Research at East Carolina University, released Thursday, found that 50% of registered voters in North Carolina support a ban on the sale of vaping products and e-cigarettes.
By comparison, 27% oppose such a ban. The poll was conducted Oct. 2-9 with 1,076 respondents. The margin of error was 3 percentage points.
About 56% of young adults ages 18 to 24 opposed a ban, compared with 23% of those 25 years and older.
Women are more supportive of the ban than men at 54% to 45%, respectively. Democrats are slightly more supportive of a ban than Republicans at 53% to 49, respectively.
The center said the findings “suggest that, if the North Carolina state legislature were to enact some version of a vaping/e-cigarette ban, there would be much more support than opposition among registered voters.”
Richard Craver
Kontoor Brands board declares 56-cent dividend
The board of directors of Kontoor Brands Inc. declared Wednesday a quarterly cash dividend of 56 cents per share of its common stock.
The dividend is payable Dec. 20 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 10.
Richard Craver
Restaurant receives $21,974 federal penalty
The U.S. Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division said Thursday that Granite Falls Seafood Inc. — operating as Captain’s Galley Seafood Restaurant — will pay $21,974 in back wages and liquidated damages to eight employees.
The damages are for violating minimum wage and overtime requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The employer also paid a civil penalty of $1,751 for child- labor violations of the act.
Investigators determined the employer violated minimum-wage requirements when it paid a tipped-employee a cash wage which, when combined with tips, failed to meet the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
The employer also was determined to have a practice of paying overtime only when an employee performed more than 80 hours of work in two workweeks —instead of paying time-and-one-half after 40 hours in a single workweek as the law requires.
The employer also employed two minors outside of the hours legally allowed for workers under 16 years of age, and for more hours than allowed by law when school is in session.
