Qorvo share-repurchase program boosts share price
The board of directors of Qorvo, a Greensboro chip manufacturer, said Thursday it has authorized the repurchase of up to $1 billion of its outstanding common stock.
The repurchase program includes $117 million authorized under a prior program.
Investors responded to the share-repurchase announcement by sending the share price up as much as 20.4% during trading Friday before closing 20.2% higher, or by $16.36, to a 52-week high of $97.22.
At Friday’s closing price, the company could repurchase about 10.28 million shares, or about 8.7% of its 117.78 million outstanding shares.
Richard Craver
CBL board reaches deal with No. 3 investor
The board of directors of CBL Properties said Friday it has entered into a corporate-governance agreement with Exeter Capital Investors LP and affiliates, which is its third largest investor at 5.97% of CBL’s common stock.
The CBL board has agreed to appoint Exeter nominees Michael Ashner and Carolyn Tiffany to the board, effective Friday. The board now has nine members, including seven that are independent.
Investors responded to the Exeter agreement by sending CBL’s share price up 12.3%, or by 18 cents, to close at $1.60.
CBL had received a compliance notice from the New York Stock Exchange about its share price dropping below $1. CBL was back in compliance on Oct., 1. CBL, which owns and operates Hanes Mall and Friendly Center in the Triad, reported Thursday having a $44.1 million loss in the third quarter, compared with a $12.6 million loss a year ago.
As part of CBL’s agreement with Exeter, the board established a Capital Allocation committee consisting of CBL chief executive Stephen Lebovitz, independent director Richard Lieb and Ashner, who will serve as committee chairman. The committee “will review the company’s financial strategies, capital allocation plans and other matters related to its capital structure.”
Richard Craver
ClubCorp completes purchase of golf club sites
ClubCorp, owner and operator of Bermuda Run Country Club, made official Thursday it has bought two residential-community golf clubs in the Triangle from Toll Brothers Inc.
The clubs are Brier Creek Country Club office at 9400 Club Hill Drive in Raleigh and Hasentree Club at 1200 Keith Road in Wake Forest.
The two clubs are part of seven-property acquisitions by ClubCorp from Toll.
Richard Craver
Greensboro Wind Lake apartments sell for $16.9M
A Virginia real estate investment group has spent $16.9 million to buy the Wind Lake apartments and condominium complex in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday. The complex at 3822 Mizell Road sits on a 23.69-acre site.
The buyer is Brannon Park Apartments LLC and CE Brannon Park Apartments LLC, both of Reston, Va. The seller is Pacifica Mizell LLC of San Diego.
Richard Craver
Walkertown self-storage site sells for $869,000
A Colorado commercial real estate company has spent $869,000 to buy the ClearHome Self Storage property in Walkertown, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday. The buyer of the 8.9-acre property at 2875 Rocky Branch Road is VWSS All-In LLC, an affiliate of VanWest Partners in Denver. The seller is All In Self Storage of Walkertown LLC of Asheboro.
Richard Craver
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.