Qorvo issues coronavirus-related earnings warning
Qorvo Inc., the Greensboro-based chip manufacturer, issued an earnings warning Wednesday for its fourth quarter of 2020 connected to the coronavirus. The quarter ends March 28.
The company had provided fourth-quarter financial guidance on Jan. 29 in which it projected a revenue range of $800 million to $840 million.
On Wednesday, Qorvo said the global coronavirus outbreak “has impacted the smartphone supply chain and customer demand more than anticipated.”
As a result, Qorvo has reduced its fourth-quarter revenue forecast to $770 million.
Qorvo plans to release its fourth-quarter earnings report around May 5.
Richard Craver
Allegiant commits to fly from Concord airport
Allegiant Travel Co. said Wednesday it plans to begin operations at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, creating 66 jobs and spending $50 million on capital investments.
The low-fare airline plans to base two Airbus aircraft at the airport. It plans to begin services on Oct. 7. Most of its flights go to Florida destinations.
Allegiant serves the Triad from Piedmont Triad International Airport.
The Concord City Council and Cabarrus County commissioners approved three-year, performance-based incentive packages of $48,649 and $75,001, respectively, to Allegiant.
Wells Fargo plans to offer checkless bank account
Wells Fargo & Co. said Tuesday it plans to offer two individual accounts that have limited or no overdraft fees included.
A checkless account limits spending to the amount available in the account, which will prevent customers from incurring overdrafts or insufficient-funds fees. The account will have a flat monthly fee of $5.
Another account will offer checks and cap overdraft or insufficient funds fees to one per month with a $10 monthly service fee. The account is designed for those who want controls to limit certain fees, as well as protection from an occasional overdraft.
Both accounts are expected to be available by early 2021.
Richard Craver
Dyehard lands Miami of Ohio e-commerce deal
Dyehard Fan Supply said Wednesday it has been the official e-commerce merchandising partner of Miami (of Ohio) Athletics and the Miami University Alumni Association.
Dyehard, based in Winston-Salem, is a national event and retail-merchandise marketing and e-commerce company. It is owned by Teall Capital, a private-equity firm with offices in Winston-Salem and Atlanta.
Dyehard will manage and operate a new online store where RedHawk fans and alumni alike can shop for new and relevant merchandise in one location.
Dyehard also serves as official merchandising partner for several other major collegiate programs, including Arkansas, Auburn, UNC Chapel Hill, Columbia, the Big East Conference, Rutgers, Pittsburgh, Michigan State, Mississippi State, the West Coast Conference and Iowa State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.