PTI updates COVID-19 passenger preparations
Piedmont Triad Airport Authority announced Wednesday its preparations for increasing passenger traffic at the Greensboro airport.
The authority said the uptick in travelers “is steady, though the overall numbers are still low.”
Passengers are encouraged to bring face coverings with them to the airport. Passengers are asked to practice social distancing in all areas of the airport and have non-passengers wait in their cars, rather than entering the terminal building when they drop off or pick up passengers.
The airport is temporarily providing free parking at the meter spaces near the terminal entrances to allow those dropping off or picking up passengers to stay in their cars for up to 60 minutes without cost.
Passengers should also arrive early to help prevent crowding at security and gate areas. They should plan to use mobile boarding passes to limit touch points.
Passengers can find the guidelines at www.PTIPREPARED.com.
Richard Craver
Copper manufacturing plans expansion in Shelby
Ames Copper Group, a joint venture of Prime Materials Recovery Inc. and the Cunext Group, said Thursday they will create 46 jobs in Shelby and make at least $26.3 million in capital investments.
The companies are expanding a copper smelter manufacturing facility located in Shelby. The plant will recycle and purify copper materials.
Prime affiliate IMC Metals America has 76 employees now at the plant who make copper for wiring and lightning rods as well as applications in the defense industry.
Ames plans to hire casting workers, maintenance personnel, supervisors and administrative staff.
The average annual salary for the new positions is estimated at $51,700, By comparison, the average annual wage in Cleveland County is $40,019.
The company has been made eligible for up to $150,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, along with matching local incentives.
Richard Craver
U.S. backtracks on flights by Chinese airlines
The Trump administration said Friday it will let Chinese airlines operate a limited number of flights to the U.S., backing down from a threat to ban the flights.
The decision came one day after China appeared to open the door to U.S. carriers United Airlines and Delta Air Lines resuming one flight per week each into the country.
The Transportation Department said it will let Chinese passenger airlines fly a combined total of two round-trip flights per week between the U.S. and China, which it said would equal the number of flights that China’s aviation authority will allow for U.S. carriers.
Delta praised the U.S. government for trying to “ensure fairness and access to China.” United said it was reviewing the matter. Neither said whether the latest development in the dispute between the two countries would affect their plans. Both had hoped to offer more flights.
The Associated Press
