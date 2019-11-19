PTI passenger boardings remained on upswing in October
Piedmont Triad Airport Authority reported Tuesday that passenger boardings at the airport were up 5.7% year over year during October.
There were 99,444 boardings, compared with 94,090 a year ago. For the year, boardings are up 16.5% to 895,180.
Delta Air Lines and its affiliates remained the top airline carrier with 41,034 October boardings, up 0.2%. The airline had 40.5% of the boardings at Piedmont Triad International Airport over the past year at 361,780.
American Airlines and its affiliates are a close second at 38,265 boardings, up 17.7%. It holds 39.2% of the market share at 349,681.
United Airlines and its affiliates had 13,720 boardings, down 3.6%, while Spirit Airlines was at 3,408, down 4.9%. Spirit began service at PTI in September 2018.
Allegiant Air was at 2,770 boardings, up 6.7%.
Randolph Health restarts merger talks with Cone Health
Randolph Health, which has been struggling financially for several years, said Monday that it has restarted merger negotiations with Cone Health after ending them in June 2018.
Cone began running the Asheboro hospital in 2016 as part of a management services agreement.
The potential for the acquisition was disclosed in February 2017.
The chairs of the governing boards for both systems signed in May 2017 a non-binding letter of intent as part of a due-diligence process.
The letter of intent would require Cone to make a more than a $100 million investment in Randolph Health, including upgrading facilities and technology within the system and adding new services in the county.
On Monday, Randolph said a key new element to their negotiations is the state legislature’s approval of Randolph County’s applying for a $20 million loan from the newly created Rural Health Stabilization Program.
Although the funding would come from UNC Health Care, the application requires “a high-quality health system to ultimately become the new provider of care in Randolph County.”
“We are only exploring possibilities; no actions have been taken by Cone Health’s board of trustees,” Randolph Health said.
Hanesbrands CEO elected to Valvoline board of directors
The board of directors for Valvoline Inc. said Monday it has elected Gerald Evans Jr., chief executive of Hanesbrands Inc., to the board effective Dec. 1.
Evans, 60, has been Hanesbrands’ chief executive and a board member since 2016.
Valvoline is an oil company focused on vehicle lubricants.
“Gerald’s knowledge and experience in managing international operations and global supply chains, leading omnichannel expansion, building brands and executing acquisition strategies will be invaluable to Valvoline,” said Stephen Kirk, chairman of Valvoline’s board.
Healthcare technology company plans 400 jobs in Chapel Hill
Well Dot Inc., a healthcare technology company, said Tuesday it will open an operations center in Chapel Hill, creating 400 jobs and spending $3 million on capital investments.
The operations center will serve as the primary center for the company’s clinical and health experts, and will also house software developers, data analysts, and corporate personnel.
The average annual salary for all the positions will be $63,020. By comparison, the Orange County average wage is $46,112.
