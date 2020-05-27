PTI passenger boardings plunged 97.5% in April
Piedmont Triad Airport Authority reported Tuesday that the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a 97.5% decline in year-over-year passenger boardings during April. There were 2,390 boardings in April, compared with 96,369 a year ago.
The totals reflect the drastic decline in domestic aviation travel related to the pandemic, along with the absence of high volume traffic related to the cancelled spring High Point Market.
American Airlines and its affiliates remained the top airline carrier at PTI with 1,326 boardings, compared with 35,556 a year ago. The airline held a 40.9% market share for boardings year over year.
Delta Air Lines and its affiliates were in second place at 835 boardings, down 39,445. It holds 37.8% of the market share. United Airlines and its affiliates had 229 boardings, down from 13,165.
Neither Spirit Airlines nor Allegiant Air had any boardings in April after having 5,315 and 2,748, respectively a year ago.
Richard Craver
Manufacturer commits to 403 jobs in Rockingham Co.A Belgian manufacturer of disposable hygiene products, Ontex Group, said Tuesday it is opening its first U.S. production plant in Rockingham County.
The company pledged to create 403 jobs and spend $96 million on capital investments. If the company reached that workforce total, it would be a top-five private employer in the county.
Ontex makes adult and baby diapers, as well as feminine hygiene products. It has 16 manufacturing plants globally.
The 250,000-square-foot plant will be in South Rockingham Corporate Park, which is being developed by Carroll Industrial Development. The park is on a 350-acre site at Interstate 73 and N.C. 65 about 10 miles north of Piedmont Triad International Airport.
The company did not provide an average annual salary projection, and there was no mention of state or local incentives in the news release.
Richard Craver
Impairment charge sends CBL Properties to big loss
CBL Properties Inc., the owner and operator of Hanes Mall and Friendly Center, reported Tuesday having a $133.9 million loss in the first quarter.
The biggest factor was a $133.6 million impairment in writing down the values of a mall in Monroeville, Pa., and Minneapolis to their estimated fair values.
Revenues were down 15.4% to $167.65 million.
CBL closed most of its properties in mid- to-late March in response to governors’ stay-at-home orders. It said that as of Monday, 66 of its 68 owned properties have re-opened, including its two Triad malls. Twelve still are offering only curbside or exterior sales.
“For the month of April, we received 27% of billed cash rents,” said Stephen Lebovitz, the company’s chief executive. “We estimate a collection rate for the month of May in the range of 25% to 30% based on preliminary cash receipts and conversations with retailers. The majority of our tenants requested rent relief, either in the form of rent deferrals or abatements.”
“We have placed a number of tenants in default for non-payment of rent. We anticipate a significant portion of April and May rents will be collected later in 2020 and into 2021 under agreed upon deferral plans.”
Richard Craver
