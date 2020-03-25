PTI boardings rose 6.3% in February
Piedmont Triad Airport Authority reported Tuesday that passenger boardings at the airport were up 6.3% year over year during February.
The March totals are likely to reflect the drastic decline in domestic aviation travel this month related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were 74,543 boardings in February, compared with 70,119 a year ago.
American Airlines and its affiliates were the top airline carrier at PTI with 30,177 boardings, up 12.3%. The airline held a 40.5% market share for boardings.
Delta Air Lines and its affiliates were in second place at 28,496 boardings, up 1.9%. It holds 37.8% of the market share.
United Airlines and its affiliates had 10,011 boardings, up 8.2%, while Spirit Airlines was at 3,591, down 5.8%. Spirit began service at PTI in September 2018.
Allegiant Air was at 1,972 boardings, down 4.8%.
Richard Craver
Charlotte’s Northlake Mall closed through April 6
Northlake Mall in Charlotte closed temporarily as of 7 p.m. Monday with plans to reopen April 6.
Mall anchor Dillard’s remains open with limited hours, as does Dillard’s at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill at Northlake remains open for take-out orders.
Hanes Mall remains open, although anchors Belk and J.C. Penney are closed until March 30 and April 2, respectively. At least 25 mall or outparcel tenants have closed or shortened their operating hours.
Simon Property Group closed March 18 all of its shopping centers through at least March 29, including Carolina Premium Outlets in Smithfield, Charlotte Premium Outlets, Concord Mills and SouthPark in Charlotte.
Operators of the Westfield and Taubman mall chains followed Thursday.
Richard Craver
North State plans limited shareholder meeting
The board of directors for North State Telecommunications Corp. said Tuesday it will hold its annual shareholder meeting as scheduled on April 1 at Embassy Suites, 204 Centreport Drive in Greensboro.
The meeting is subject to change pending a federal or state decision to prohibit such public events.
The only proposals for approval by shareholders are the election of three directors and the ratification of the selection of the company’s independent auditor.
Royster Tucker III, North State’s president, chief executive and board member, said in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that he and board chairman Pat Harman will be the only board members present, along with corporate secretary Lynn Welborn.
“The meeting will be short and to the point,” Tucker said. “We will not make refreshments available before the meeting as we previously announced, and we will not have a management presentation or question and answer session.”
Tucker advises shareholders, particularly those in the higher-risk category of ages 60 and above, to vote by the proxy card that the company has sent them.
