PTI boardings remain on upswing during July
The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority reported that passenger boardings increased 16.4% year over year in July.
There were 93,434 boardings in July, compared with 80,269 a year ago.
For the year, boardings are up 17.7% to 612,900.
Delta Air Lines and its affiliates remained the top airline carrier with 38,492 July boardings, up 13.4%. The airline had 40.2% of the PTI boardings.
American Airlines and its affiliates are a very close second at 37,051 boardings, up 16.8%. It holds 39% of the market share.
United Airlines and its affiliates had 10,887 boardings in July, up 17.5%, while Spirit Airlines was at 4,087. Spirit began service at PTI on Sept. 6.
Allegiant Air was at 2,659 boardings, down 3.2%. Frontier Airlines had no boardings. It offers seasonal services to Denver.
Richard Craver
F.N.B. board OKs $150M stock repurchase program
The board of directors for F.N.B. Corp. authorized Monday a stock repurchase program for up to $150 million of its common stock.
The repurchase program is expected to continue through the end of 2020. There is no guarantee as to the exact number of shares that will be repurchased, and FNB may discontinue purchases at any time.
“The board of director’s unanimous approval of this stock repurchase program demonstrates confidence in FNB’s business model, as well as our increased capital generation capabilities,” said Vincent Delie Jr., F.N.B.’s chairman, president and chief executive.
Richard Craver
West Market Shopping Center sold for $3.1 million
West Market Shopping Center in Greensboro has been sold to a New York real-estate group for $3.1 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer is Woodmont West Market LLC, based in New York City. The seller is U.S. Bank N.A.as a trustee of J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust. The sale was competed Sept. 13.
The shopping center at 4653 W. Market St. contains 153,428 square feet. It has Food Lion and Cato as anchor tenants.
Richard Craver
Truliant plans to move Kernersville branch
Truliant Federal Credit Union plans to move its Kernersville branch to 794 S. Main St. in October.
The credit union currently is at 500 Pineview Drive, Suite 117. Truliant said it will gain additional branch and parking space with the move.
Richard Craver
