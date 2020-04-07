Primo Water borrows $170M from line of credit
The new owner of Primo Water Corp. said in a regulatory filing Friday that it will borrow $170 million from a line of credit in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on its business.
The company acquired the funds “as a precautionary measure to increase its cash position and preserve financial flexibility considering current uncertainty in the global markets resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.”
The $775 million sale of Primo Water Corp. to Cott Corp., based in Mississauga, Ontario, was completed March 2.
The company said it has a $350 million line of credit and has borrowed $306.0 million, along with $43.3 million being utilized for letters of credit.
Richard Craver
N.C. unleaded gasoline prices fall to 27-year low
AAA Carolinas reported Monday that regular gasoline prices have dropped to a 27-year low of $1.76 a gallon.
The current North Carolina average is 8 cents cheaper than a week ago, 47 cents cheaper than a month ago, and 85 cents cheaper from a year ago.
Given the drop in crude oil and gasoline demand, which is expected to push even lower, refineries are reducing production to try and balance the supply.
Richard Craver
Charter commits to raising minimum wage to $20 an hour
Telecommunications corporation Charter said Monday it is permanently moving its minimum wage to $20 an hour over the next two years.
Charter said it already had started talking about increasing its current minimum wage of $15. The first step is a $1.50 an hour increase taking effect immediately for employees in the field and customer operation groups.
Those field and customer operations hourly workers will receive another $1.50 per hour raise on top of their March 2021 merit increase.
Richard Craver
Winston-Salem medical facility sells for $15.2M
A Greensboro commercial real-estate company purchased a Winston-Salem property leased by Novant Health Inc. for $15.2 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing.
Affiliates of Deep River Partners are the buyers of the 9.54-acre property at 3334 Healy Drive, which has Novant human-resources department among the services based there.
The seller is Mac Consolidated Center LLC. The sale was completed Friday.
Mac Consolidated bought the property for $13.15 million in August 2017.
Richard Craver
Kontoor Brands pledges to make hospital gowns
Kontoor Brands Inc. said Monday it has started production of 50,000 Level 1 patient gowns and 10,000 disposable isolation gowns for clinicians to assist hospitals that are dealing with the influx of patients as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The gowns will be produced by Kontoor at its owned and operated manufacturing facilities with patient gown fabric donated by Copen United Ltd. and Cotswold Industries Inc., zippers from YKK (U.S.A.) Inc., and disposable protective fabric for the isolation gowns from Precision Fabrics Group Inc. of Greensboro.
The gowns will be donated to North Carolina-based hospitals, including Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Richard Craver
