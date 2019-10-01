Pittsburgh group spends $15M for Miller Street Market
Echo Realty, based in Pittsburgh, paid $15.05 million for Miller Street Market, a Whole Foods-anchored shopping center in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer was Echo Miller Street LLC. The seller was Miller Crossing Market LLC of Charlotte. The sale was completed Oct. 24.
It is Echo’s first grocery-anchored shopping center in Winston-Salem and its eighth overall in North Carolina. Echo did not disclose a purchase price in its news release.
Miller Street Market is a 40,292-square-foot center. Other tenants are Qdoba, The Natural Dog, Lunchbox Wax, Gaia, and Elite Nails. Miller Street Market is fully leased.
Richard Craver
Home furnishings orders jump 5.6% in July
Orders placed with home-furnishings manufacturers were at $2.36 billion in July, up 5.9% from a year earlier, according to a monthly survey released Friday by Smith Leonard PLLC, a financial-services company in High Point.
Orders, however, were down 1.2% from June.
About 53% of survey participants had a year-over-year increase in orders during July.
By comparison, home-furnishings retail sales were $9.71 billion in August, unchanged from a year ago, the U.S. Commerce Department reported. Sales were down 0.4% from July.
Richard Craver
Greensboro apartment complex sells for $9.8 million
A Nashville, Tenn., residential real-estate group has spent $9.8 million to buy the Chapel Walk Apartments complex in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing.
The buyer is Chapel Walk Equity Partners LLC. The sellers are Lee Chapel Partners LLC and Lee Chapel Partners II LLC.
The complex is at 1370 Lees Chapel Road and contains 128 units. The tracts being sold contain 8.66 and 4.2 acres.
Richard Craver
Cook & Boardman acquires Florida company
Cook & Boardman Group LLC has acquired Converged Communications Inc., based in Jacksonville, Fla.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Cook & Boardman, based in Winston-Salem, is a specialty distributor of commercial door-entry solutions and systems integration services. This will be the company’s third acquisition since it was acquired by Littlejohn & Co. LLC, a Greenwich, Conn.-based investment firm, in 2018.
Converged provides managed network services; voice, data and security solutions, including fiber infrastructure; VoIP communications and cloud computing services.
Under terms of the agreement, Converged will operate as a division of A3 Communications, a systems integration company that was acquired by Cook & Boardman in April 2019.
Fran Daniel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.