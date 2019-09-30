Pittsburgh group buys Miller Street Market property
Echo Realty, based in Pittsburgh, paid $15.05 million for Miller Street Market, a Whole Foods-anchored shopping center located in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer was Echo Miller Street LLC. The seller was Miller Crossing Market LLC of Charlotte. The sale was completed Tuesday.
It is Echo’s first grocery-anchored shopping center in Winston-Salem and its eighth overall in North Carolina. Echo did not disclose a purchase price in its news release.
Miller Street Market is a 40,292-square-foot center that is anchored by the 27,132-square-foot Whole Foods.
Other tenants are Qdoba, The Natural Dog, Lunchbox Wax, Gaia, and Elite Nails. Miller Street Market is fully leased.
Richard Craver
N.C. economy remains in neutral in August
The North Carolina economy remained in neutral during August, but continues to be down 8% from a year ago, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University. The latest index was released Wednesday.
The index measures leading state economic indicators, such as manufacturing employment hours and wages, residential building permits and initial jobless claims. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.
There were two significant movements from July to August: an 8.1% increase in building permits and a 17.9% jump in unemployment claims.
When making a year-over-year comparison, unemployment claims were up 17.6%, building permits down 15.5%, manufacturing employment hours down 1.9% and manufacturing employment wages down 2.3%
“For the ninth straight month, the index was little changed, suggesting the current pace of economic growth in the state will continue in upcoming months,” Walden said.
Federal judge to address ZeekRewards.com motions
A federal judge has set a hearing for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to address a motion to order a European financial institution to turn over funds associated with defunct Ponzi scheme ZeekRewards.com.
The hearing in Charlotte affects VictoriaBank of Moldova. The motion also includes finding the financial institution in contempt of court for not cooperating with an order to freeze and preserve the receivership’s assets.
VictoriaBank’s motion to dismiss claims against the bank will be heard as well.
Similar motions have been filed against online financial institutions Payza and Payment World, but those will not be addressed Oct. 1.
ZeekRewards operated from January 2011 to Aug. 17, 2012 with global participation. At $939 million and at least 2.2 million customers, ZeekRewards was one of the largest Ponzi schemes in U.S. history, federal prosecutors said.
On April 25, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court decision that allows the receivership to recover $13.2 million in assets from Payza, PaymentWorld and VictoriaBank.
Greensboro commercial property sells for $6.12M
A New York City real-estate group has spent $6.12 million to buy the property at 3240 N. O’Henry Blvd. in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buyer is G&I Apollo Pretium LLC, an affiliate of DRA Advisors LLC. The seller is Store Master Funding VII LLC of Scottsdale, Ariz. The property has Pretium Packaging as a tenant.
