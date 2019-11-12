Pine Hall Brick introduces line of indoor pavers
Pine Hall Brick Co. said Monday it has introduced a new line of products called Old School 8s that brings clay pavers from the patio or sidewalk to the indoors.
The pavers, sliced into one-half or three-quarters of an inch thicknesses, are light enough to be installed on existing subfloors.
Potential uses are on a wall or to give a fireplace a makeover.
Old School 8s pay tribute to the traditional size of eight inches, which is the typical length of bricks. They come in seven styles: Speakeasy, The Original, Rich Mahogany, Jazz Hall, Capone, Hemingway and Churchill.
For more information, go to https://www.pinehallbrick.com/product-category/pavers/pavertiles/old-school-8s-pavertiles/
Richard Craver
Stocks slip amid uncertainty in trade talks
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks mostly fell on Monday as uncertainty continues to hang over U.S.-China trade talks, or at least over investors’ perception of them.
The stock market has been rallying for five weeks in part on optimism that the United States and China are nearing a stopgap deal to calm their dispute. But President Donald Trump said over the weekend that reports about U.S. willingness to lift tariffs were “incorrect,” only two days after a Chinese official said both sides agreed to rollbacks if talks progress.
Stocks dropped as soon as trading began, and the S&P lost as much as 0.6% from its record level, though indexes pared their losses as the day progressed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out another record, in large part because of a big gain for Boeing. It added 10.25 points to 27,691.49.
The Associated Press
Veterans can get business help from government
NEW YORK — For many who leave military service, the next step is entrepreneurship.
There are federal, state and private sector resources for veterans to help them learn about operating a business, and, when their companies are up and running, get financing help, mentoring and government contracting opportunities.
The Small Business Administration’s website includes a section with information about entrepreneurship resources for veterans, current service members and spouses; it can be found at www.sba.gov/offices/headquarters/ovbd/resources.
The resources include training programs, like Boots to Business, which teaches the basics of running a company to current service members; the courses are given on military installations. A version of the course aimed at veterans, reservists and spouses, Boots to Business/Reboot, is offered for veterans at locations throughout the country. You can learn more at https://sbavets.force.com/s/.
The Associated Press
