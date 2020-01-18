Pilot Mountain to receive downtown assistance
The N.C. Main Street & Rural Planning Center said Thursday it has selected three Triad communities — Graham, Mebane and Pilot Mountain — among six for its Downtown Associate Community program.
The towns will receive up to three years of downtown technical assistance services.
Staff will begin work with Graham and Murphy in January, Manteo and Mebane in the summer of 2020, and Pilot Mountain and Zebulon in January 2021.
The program has been the path that the center has established to gain entrance into the N.C. Main Street program that provides training, technical assistance and instruction.
Richard Craver
Friendly Center gains three apparel retailers
Greensboro’s Friendly Center is getting three new retailers: Aerie, a lingerie lifestyle and intimate apparel sub-brand of American Eagle; Dry Goods, a women’s apparel and accessory brand; and Versona.
Dry Goods is debuting in the Triad with its Friendly Center store. It offers an ever-changing selection of fashions, jewelry and accessories.
Versona is a women’s fashion boutique offering apparel, jewelry and accessories at affordable prices.
Aerie and Versona also have a store at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
Golden Leaf seeks applicants for initiative
The Golden Leaf Foundation said Thursday it has launched a $5 million strategic initiative designed to help grow the state’s available skilled workforce to meet urgent industry needs.
The Golden Leaf Opportunities for Work (GLOW) program provides funding to assist working-age adults with overcoming barriers to employment, as well as those that are experiencing long-term unemployment. Applications are due at noon March 6.
Eligible recipients are 501©(3) nonprofits or governmental entities with at least three years of experience in helping this population obtain full-time work.
For more information on the initiative and to access the application, go to https://www.goldenleaf.org/grant-seekers/golden-leaf-opportunities-for-work/.
Richard Craver
Bank OZK reports 12.4% profit decline for Q4
Bank OZK, which has five Triad branches, reported Thursday having a 12.4% decrease in fourth-quarter net income to $100.8 million.
The bank, based in Little Rock, Ark., had an 11-cent decline in diluted earnings to 78 cents.
Loan revenue was down 5% to $210 million, while fee revenue was up 10.3% to $30.4 million. Its provision for income tax was $35.2 million, down from $38,.7 million a year ago.
For fiscal 2019, net income rose 2.1% to a record $425.9 million. Diluted earnings were up 6 cents year over year to $3.30 a share.
