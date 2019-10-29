Piedmont Natural Gas buys three properties from Goodwill
Piedmont Natural Gas has spent $1.25 million to purchase three tracts in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The vacant properties are at 5147 and 5151 Robinhood Road and 5512 Vienna Lane. They are a combined 2.18 acres.
The utility bought the properties from Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C. The sale was completed Oct. 17. PNG could not be immediately reached for comment on its plans for the properties.
On Oct. 18, PNG bought a 2.64-acre site off Southwest Acres Drive in Clemmons for $180,000, according to a Register of Deeds filing.
The undeveloped property is near Moravian Heights Lane and Langdon Village Court. The seller is Salem Developers LLC of Pfafftown.
“The land purchase in Clemmons is part of a pipeline extension project to support growth and increased demand for natural gas in the western Winston-Salem area,” PNG corporate communications spokesman Jason Wheatley said. “That site will house a receiver station and flaring site, which are used in our routine pipeline inspection process.”
Richard Craver
West End Café property purchased for $525,000
A Winston-Salem group has spent $525,000 to buy the West End Café property at 926 W. Fourth St., according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer is Fourth Street Investment Properties LLC, while the seller is East Coast Capital Partners LLC, also of Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
Truliant surpasses 250,000-member threshold
Truliant Federal Credit Union said Friday it surpassed 250,000 members during September,
The average credit union membership is 119,698, according to the National Credit Union Association.
Truliant has 33 branches in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Truliant has grown to more than 1,200 member companies. Also eligible for membership are residents of 24 N.C. counties, including Alamance, Alleghany, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin.
Richard Craver
UNC Rockingham names interim chief executive
UNC Health Care has appointed veteran health care leader Steve Eblin of Asheboro as interim chief executive, effective Wednesday, for its UNC Rockingham Health Care operations in Eden.
Eblin’s overall health care experience has included a variety of leadership roles over a 25-year period with Randolph Hospital/ Randolph Health including from 2012 to 2018 as president and chief executive.
Tonya Brown recently was appointed as interim chief operating officer and chief financial officer. Brown has more than 20 years of health care experience, including serving on the hospital’s executive management team for 16 months.
Richard Craver
