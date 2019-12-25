Peters Development buys High Point property for $2.4 million
Peters Development LLC, the real-estate arm of High Point-based Bethany Medical Center, has spent $2.4 million to buy a medical provider site in High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
Peters bought the 0.91-acre property at 218 Gatewood Ave., the site of Piedmont Urological LLC, which was the seller.
Peters has Dr. Lenny Peters listed as its manager and chief executive.
Peters was one of the two founders of Bethany in 1987 and serves as its chief executive.
In October, Peters spent $2 million to buy the former J.D. Byrider used-auto dealership site in Kernersville. The 10,193-square-foot property is on 3.9 acres at 975 S. N.C. 66. The facility is within a 10-minute drive of Kernersville Medical Center at 1750 Kernersville Medical Parkway.
In July, Peters spent $1.19 million to buy the site of a medical provider at 410 College Road in Greensboro.
In November 2018, Bethany spent $2.9 million to buy Northchase Shopping Center at 5041 University Parkway in Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
AAA Carolinas opens car wash location in Greensboro
AAA Carolinas said Monday it opened Monday its first Fins Car Wash location in North Carolina at 2906 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.
There are plans to add Fins locations across the Carolinas. Although Fins is open to the public, AAA members receive discounts on monthly memberships and other perks.
For more information, go to https://finswash.com/.
Richard Craver
Select Bank gains three branches from Entegra Bank
First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co. said Monday that it will sell three branches of Entegra Bank to Select Bank & Trust Co. in western North Carolina.
The branches are being divested as required under agreements with the U.S. Justice Department’s antitrust division to as part of First Citizens’ planned purchase of Entegra.
Select, based in Dunn, will buy Entegra’s branch in Highlands, Sylva and Franklin.
Select will gain $180 million in deposits and $110 million in loans.
Select currently has 18 branches in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
Entegra would have 15 branches after the transaction with Select. First Citizens projects its purchase of Entegra to close by Dec. 31.
Richard Craver
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.