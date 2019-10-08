Penske affiliate buys 3 Greensboro properties
An affiliate of Penske Truck Leasing Co. has spent $1.8 million to purchase three properties off McConnell Road in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The purchaser is Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP of Reading, Pa. The seller is CPT Farm LLC of Greensboro.
Penske Leasing spokesman Kimberly Harmsen said the three pieces of land will be combined for a new facility for Greensboro similar to its national initiative. Construction will start next year and the building will be complete in 2020.
The Penske affiliate paid $661,000 for 3742 McConnell, which consists of six undeveloped acres zoned for commercial real estate. The affiliate paid $383,000 for 3712 McConnell, which consists of 3.9 acres. Both properties are near Interstate 40/85 and Interstate 840.
Penske also paid $575,000 for 3724 McConnell. The seller is listed as the J. Boyd Revocable Trust of 2005.
Richard Craver
DCCC Davie campus plans Oct. 16 job fair
The Davie campus of Davidson County Community College will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16 in its community building at 1205 S. Salisbury St. in Mocksville. The event is free and open to the public.
More than 30 employers will participate, including Ashley Furniture, Ingersoll Rand, Cardinal Innovations Healthcare, First Choice Personnel, Jockey International, UPS and Wake Forest Baptist Health.
The event will feature the Mobile Career Center from the Piedmont Triad Regional Council. Career counselors will be available to help job seekers enhance and print out their resumes on the spot at no cost.
DCCC admissions will also be on hand. Enrollment specialists will be available for those interested in learning about different career pathways, short-term programs and offerings to gain job skills and steps to enroll at the college.
For more information, go to DavidsonCCC.edu/JobFair.
Richard Craver
Lakes Edge Apartments sold in Greensboro
Hunt Real Estate Capital said Monday it has provided a Freddie Mac Green Advantage multifamily loan of $8.06 million to finance the acquisition of a multifamily property in Greensboro.
The buyer is listed as Lakes Edge Apartments LLC of Reston, Va., which paid $10.4 million for the property on Aug. 1. The seller was Lake’s Edge.
The garden-style property comprises 19 two-story buildings containing 159 apartment homes: 92 one-bedroom and 67 two-bedroom. The property address is 5646 W. Market St.
More than $230,000 of loan proceeds will focus on green retrofits to improve water and energy efficiency.
Richard Craver
Aerospace group plans major expansion in Butner
Ontic Engineering and Manufacturing Inc., a global aerospace company, said Friday it will add 126 jobs and invest $2.7 million in capital investments at its facility in Butner.
Ontic has been providing aerospace equipment and aftermarket support of maturing and legacy aerospace platforms. Its portfolio of more than 6,500 maturing and legacy aircraft parts are licensed or acquired from major original equipment manufacturers, such as Honeywell, UTC Aerospace, Safran, Curtiss-Wright, GE Aviation and Thales.
The average wage for all new positions could reach up to $55,149. By comparison, the current average annual wage in Granville County is $40,932.
The company has been made eligible for up to $1.39 million in performance-based incentives from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.
Richard Craver
