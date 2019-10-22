Passenger boardings remain on upswing at PTI
Piedmont Triad Airport Authority reported Tuesday that passenger boardings at the airport were up 19.5% year over year during September.
There were 87,879 boardings, compared with 73,518 a year ago. For the year, boardings are up 17.9% to 795,736.
Delta Air Lines and its affiliates remained the top airline carrier with 35,653 August boardings, up 11.4%. The airline had 40.4% of the boardings at Piedmont Triad International Airport over the past year at 320,746.
American Airlines and its affiliates are a very close second at 34,775 boardings, up 32.7%. It holds 39.2% of the market share at 311,416.
United Airlines and its affiliates had 11,959 boardings, up 10.5%, while Spirit Airlines was at 2,957, up 44.3%. Spirit began service at PTI in September 2018.
Allegiant Air was at 2,291 boardings, up 5.2%.
BB&T board declares 45-cent quarterly dividend
The Board of Directors of BB&T Corp. declared Tuesday a quarterly common-stock cash dividend of 45 cents.
The dividend is payable Dec. 2 to shareholders registered as of Nov. 8.
Hanesbrands board declares 15-cent quarterly dividend
The board of directors for Hanesbrands Inc. declared Tuesday a quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share.
The dividend is payable Dec. 3 to stockholders registered as of Nov. 12.
Novant, Wake Forest Baptist file requests for fixed MRI scanner
Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center have filed competing certificate-of-need requests to acquire a fixed MRI scanner, according to the N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation website.
Novant’s Imaging Piedmont wants permission to spend just under $2 million for the scanner, which would give the practice three if approved.
Wake Forest Baptist’s Imaging practice in Kernersville wants permission to spend $2.45 million for the scanner.
A public hearing on the applications is planned.
Scores decline for Hanesbrands, VF in index of customer-satisfaction
Hanesbrands Inc. and VF Corp. slipped from first place when it comes to consumer satisfaction in the apparel category in the 2019 American Customer Satisfaction Index, which was released Tuesday.
Hanesbrands’ score dropped two points to 80 on a scale of 0 to 100, while VF declined three points to 79. Premier Brands Group, formerly Nine West Holdings, jumped into first place with a five-point improvement to 83.
“Hanesbrands continues to perform fairly consistently, and its current score equals its historic average since the inception of the index,” according to the report.
Index researchers cited VF’s spinoff of the jeanswear brands Wrangler and Lee into Kontoor Brands for part of the score decline. “It will be interesting to see if this operational split and increased eco-sensibility helps these companies improve customer satisfaction next year,” according to the report.
Overall consumer satisfaction with apparel was at 77, down two points.
Truliant opens relocated branch in Kernersville
Truliant Federal Credit Union said Tuesday it has opened the new location for its branch in Kernersville.
The branch was moved from 500 Pineview Drive, Suite 117, to 794 S. Main St.
